403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Initiates Disciplinary Measures
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the European Council declared that it had initiated a procedure to enforce fiscal responsibility on Austria due to its "excessive" shortfall in the national budget.
This initiative, referred to as the excessive deficit procedure (EDP), aims to make sure that countries within the union uphold or re-establish financial discipline in their state budgets, according to a formal release from the European Council.
The announcement clarified that the process was set in motion following Austria's budget shortfall of 4.7 percent for the year 2024.
"The Council also approved a recommendation to Austria outlining the net expenditure path and timeline that should be followed to put an end to its excessive deficit by 2028," the statement noted.
It further indicated that Austria must detail the steps it intends to implement in order to effectively bring down its deficit by October 15.
"Austria should ensure that its nominal growth rate of net expenditure does not exceed 2.6% in 2025, 2.2% in 2026, 2.2% in 2027 and 2.0% in 2028," the statement continued.
Austria recorded a 4.7 percent budget gap last year.
According to projections from the EU Commission, the deficit is anticipated to decline slightly to 4.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025 and 4.2 percent the following year.
This initiative, referred to as the excessive deficit procedure (EDP), aims to make sure that countries within the union uphold or re-establish financial discipline in their state budgets, according to a formal release from the European Council.
The announcement clarified that the process was set in motion following Austria's budget shortfall of 4.7 percent for the year 2024.
"The Council also approved a recommendation to Austria outlining the net expenditure path and timeline that should be followed to put an end to its excessive deficit by 2028," the statement noted.
It further indicated that Austria must detail the steps it intends to implement in order to effectively bring down its deficit by October 15.
"Austria should ensure that its nominal growth rate of net expenditure does not exceed 2.6% in 2025, 2.2% in 2026, 2.2% in 2027 and 2.0% in 2028," the statement continued.
Austria recorded a 4.7 percent budget gap last year.
According to projections from the EU Commission, the deficit is anticipated to decline slightly to 4.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025 and 4.2 percent the following year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment