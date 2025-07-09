Kajol: I Don't Even Try To Understand Gen Z Lingo

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol, who's a mother to 22-year-old daughter Nysa and 15-year-old son Yug, revealed that she doesn't even try to understand the quirky Gen-Z lingo and sometimes needs help when needed.

“I don't even try to understand Gen Z lingo. I'm satisfied with just speaking good English for that matter. Good Hindi, good English, good Marathi, I'm satisfied with that,” Kajol told IANS, when asked how she keeps up with Gen-Z language.

But does she find Gen Z lingo confusing?

Pat came the reply from Kajol:“I ask for help. I genuinely ask for help. If I need it, if I don't understand it, I say it. If I don't understand it, say it in normal language.”

The actress, who is married to Ajay Devgn, started dating him while filming“Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. She gave birth to her daughter in 2003. Seven years later, in 2010, she gave birth to a son, Yug.

Kajol's latest release is“Maa,” a mythological horror, released in theatres on June 27. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. It is a spinoff to the 2024 film Shaitaan, being set in the same universe.

The story follows a mother and daughter who visit the late husband's hometown, only to uncover a demonic curse, which threatens their lives.

She will next be seen in "Sarzameen", helmed by Kayoze Irani and is expected to be out on "JioHotstar" on July, 25th. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Kajol also has“Maharagni: Queen of Queens” an action thriller film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut.

It stars Kajol in the title role, alongside Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of a mother and daughter.

The film marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after nearly three decades, having last appeared together in Minsara Kanavu in 1997. It also marks Prabhu Deva's return to acting after focusing on directorial ventures.