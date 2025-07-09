St Lucia Police Canine 642 Tyson 'Suspicious Death' As Violent Crime Continues A Troubling Pattern

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Following a week after leaked information that Police Canine constable 642 Tyson, Royal St Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), died allegedly“ingesting a poisonous substance,” and following public outcry, the RSLPF on July 2 released a statement of“.”

“It is with deep sorrow that the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force confirms the untimely and suspicious death of Police Canine – Constable 642 Tyson. ... He will be remembered not only as an asset to law enforcement but as a loyal and courageous partner in the fight against crime.” ~ ACP Dr Mashama Sealy.

Tyson was donated to the RSLPF by the French authorities in Martinique. On Thursday, July 18, 2024, the RSLPF hosted a handing over ceremony at police headquarters, Castries.

Tyson was a highly trained detection K9 whose service in narcotics and weapons recovery contributed significantly to our national security, according to ACP Dr Mashama Sealy.

“I'm very concerned about that development, and I expect the police to have a full investigation into the causes of the death of the K9. If anything is found, if there's anything that has to be done in terms of punishment after the investigations are done, the full force of the law must be brought upon the person or persons responsible.”

“ I want to thank the French government for making the K9 available to us. It's a very unfortunate circumstance, and we hope there is a reason. We are disappointed that this happened .” ¬ prime minister, minister for finance, economic development and the youth economy and minister for justice and national security, Philip J. Pierre.

A CP Dr Mashama Sealy declaration of“deep sorry,” said:

“Prior to issuing this public statement,” said ACP Dr Sealy,“all necessary internal notifications were made, including to Tyson's handler, his immediate unit within the K-9 Division, and other relevant authorities,“ adding,“ Out of respect for the emotional toll of this loss, the Force ensured that all key stakeholders were briefed and had the opportunity to process the event before this announcement was shared with the public.”

“Due to the circumstances of his death, a postmortem was performed and a full criminal investigation was launched to include examination of operational environments, forensic testing, interviews and a comprehensive review of recent Canine deployments. Investigators are working assiduously on this investigation.”

The Saint Lucian public is none the wiser if the handlers and persons with direct and indirect access to the well-being of Constable 642 Tyson are automatically subject to a full investigation and are on leave of duty.

ACP Dr Sealy communicated that:

“The RSLPF is aware of growing concerns about interference, possible internal breaches, or external influences. We wish to assure the public that the investigation is being conducted with full independence and integrity. Should evidence point to any breach of trust or collusion, those responsible will face legal consequences.”

ACP Dr Sealy concluded that“PC 642 Tyson was not just a K-9 officer; he was a symbol of dedication, loyalty, and valor. His contribution to the safety of this nation was immeasurable, and his sacrifice will not be forgotten. The RSLPF will pursue justice with unwavering resolve and continue to safeguard the peace and well-being of Saint Lucia.”

The basic rule of law surrounding the“untimely and suspicious death” of Constable 642 Tyson is simple.

Police Canine 642 Tyson was ostensibly not safe in the presumptive full security and expectedly 24-hour presence of the RSLPF surveillance and designated handler (s). If that is the case, it further exposes the usefulness of the RSLPF to itself and the security of Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucians may now have a better appreciation of how police files and evidence mysteriously disappear; how cocaine in presumptive RSLPF safekeeping as court evidence suddenly undergoes vicissitudes to soap powder, and/or how court witnesses skip town or are eliminated.

In what should have been a simple communication and deployment of the procedural application on the passing of Constable 642 Tyson, and firm directives moving-forward, the situation has mutated into a security crisis.

The“untimely and suspicious death of Police Canine 642 Tyson” further exposes the many anomalies that are not surprising in a self-inflicted RSLPF, not immune to institutional corruption, infiltration, and questions surrounding human rights .

The question now arises of animal rights – Was Police Canine 642 Tyson murdered?

The French government/authorities are reportedly not involved in the investigation surrounding the death of Police Canine 642 Tyson. They have a tough decision to make on the level of continued security cooperation with the RSLPF.

There continues to be an all-around tragedy of leadership in the RSLPF and the policymakers that govern 'a colonial dinosaur of political repositories .'

Violent crime continues a troubling pattern

Meanwhile, the death of Police Canine 642 Tyson is termed 'suspicious' – gun violence claimed ten lives in eight days . Additionally, at least six are said to be in ICU, while homicide records 42 – 45, depending on who is counting.

On Tuesday, American tourist Travis Wyan was discovered deceased, near the water in Rodney Bay, a hub for the tourism industry, and the economic pillar of Saint Lucia.

The underworld that permeates Saint Lucia is ostensibly breathing a sigh of relief, notwithstanding the RSLPF multiple joint operations and the recovery of firearms, ammunition, cannabis and cocaine.

The institutional vulnerabilities and methodologies of the RSLPF“limited resources” are too common for sophisticated criminal syndicates.

