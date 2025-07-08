MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) GMG Commencing Sales of G(R) Lubricant and Advancing Regulatory Approvals

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - July 9, 2025) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that G® Lubricant has commenced both website sales and direct sales to end customers in a number of countries and regions around the world, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, China, Canada and the United States.

GMG has received formal requests to distribute G® Lubricant in a number of additional countries and is working through the process to commence these distribution deals, including packaging and labelling updates to address country-specific requirements for sales to commence.

GMG is commencing the process to register the G® Lubricant product with the European Chemicals Agency under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation to ensure large quantities of the product can be sold in Europe. This process can take up to three months to complete. GMG is also engaging consultants for assistance in obtaining USA EPA approval for G® Lubricant.

GMG provides the following updates with respect to other actions that the Company is taking to further develop sales of G® Lubricant:

GMG is discussing scaling partnership possibilities for G® Lubricant with large oil and gas companies and original equipment manufacturers around the world.

G® Lubricant is being actively used in a number of large truck fleets and GMG is awaiting product performance feedback from these trials, which is anticipated within the next few months.

GMG has shared a number of "how to" explainer videos performed by Chief Development Officer Paul Mackintosh on YouTube which show how to add G® Lubricant to some of the major global lubricant brand products:

GMG has committed to spend over AU$200,000 over the next year of promotional advertising in Australia with an integrated newspaper, magazine, website and radio advertising campaign targeting the trucking and transport industry.

GMG is currently spending over AU$200,000 (on an annualised basis) on online promotional campaigns across Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Google (Google Ads and YouTube) and LinkedIn of G® Lubricant to the targeted truck market in a number of key countries around the world. The online campaigns include GMG's explainer video on YouTube:

GMG is in the process of onboarding a number of new sales team members around the world to support the sales of its products . GMG will continue to bring on new sales team members in line with sales growth.

GMG is actively reviewing and managing how to expand its G® Lubricant production and packaging systems in line with sales estimates - including external packaging third party contractors where it sees value in doing so.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "It is great to see the welcome G® Lubricant has received by the industry - we look forward to growing sales through new distributors and potential partners for scale."

GMG's Chairman and Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "Commencing sales is the first step to bringing the product to market - congratulations team!"

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processesBuild Revenue from Energy Savings ProductsDevelop Next-Generation BatteryDevelop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

