Qatar Is Trying To Bridge Gaps In Gaza Truce Talks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar is engaging with Israel and Hamas over the 'framework for talks', Dr Majed al-Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said.
During the weekly media briefing Tuesday, he said that Qatar's mediation efforts aim to end the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Dr Majed al-Ansari stated that talks are being held with each delegation separately to establish a negotiation framework, adding that while detailed discussions have not yet begun, there are positive early signals.
He also stressed that it is too early to predict outcomes, and that the process requires time and continued international co-ordination.
The spokesperson for the MoFA said: "Israeli and Hamas delegations are in Doha. Mediator teams from Qatar and Egypt are holding separate talks with both sides to bridge gaps on key issues.
"A framework is being developed to support faster, more effective negotiations, but it's still early to assess progress."
Dr al-Ansari noted that the process to reach a deal requires time and a clear timeline for achieving results cannot be provided.
He added:“I don't think that I can give any timeline at the moment, but I can say right now that we will need time for this.” He said that mediators-Qatar, Egypt and the United States-are currently trying to bridge the gaps between Hamas and Israel in order to reach a deal.
