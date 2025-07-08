Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trails, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Miltenyi Biomedicine, Adicet Bio, Velosbio, Novartis Pharmaceu

MENAFN - GetNews)



Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Overview:

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, accounting for approximately 25% to 30% of all cases. It typically manifests as rapidly enlarging lymph nodes or masses, which may occur within or outside the lymphatic system. DLBCL originates from abnormal B-cell proliferation, often stemming from germinal center B cells. Its development can be influenced by genetic mutations, immune system deficiencies, and infections such as the Epstein-Barr virus. DLBCL is a biologically diverse disease, with several molecular subtypes identified through gene expression profiling. The underlying pathophysiology often involves abnormalities in key genes such as BCL2, BCL6, and MYC. Standard treatment usually includes immunochemotherapy regimens like R-CHOP (rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone), and therapeutic strategies are often adapted based on disease stage and molecular subtype. Although DLBCL is aggressive, many patients achieve long-term remission with timely and effective treatment, underscoring the importance of early detection and personalized care.

Symptoms of DLBCL can vary widely but commonly include rapidly growing nodal or extranodal masses. Around 30% of patients present with B symptoms-fever, night sweats, and unintentional weight loss-linked to elevated cytokine levels. Bone marrow involvement is observed in up to half of the cases, while extranodal disease is present in approximately 50% of patients. Symptoms may also arise from tumor-related compression of adjacent structures, potentially causing conditions such as superior vena cava syndrome or airway obstruction. The clinical presentation depends on the aggressiveness of the lymphoma subtype-aggressive forms usually exhibit fast-growing tumors, whereas indolent variants may have a slower progression, often presenting with intermittent or progressive lymph node swelling.

In April 2024, Rituxan (rituximab) was approved for the treatment of various blood cancers, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory conditions, such as follicular lymphoma (FL), non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), Burkitt lymphoma (BL), Burkitt-like lymphoma (BLL), mature B-cell acute leukemia (B-AL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and pemphigus vulgaris (PV). Additionally, RITUXAN HYCELA, a formulation combining rituximab with Halozyme's hyaluronidase human ENHANZE technology, was approved for adults with previously untreated or relapsed/refractory FL, untreated DLBCL, and both untreated and treated CLL.

In March 2024, Lantern Pharma began dosing two participants in a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for LP-284, an experimental drug for relapsed or refractory NHL. LP-284 is an innovative small molecule designed to target and eliminate cancer cells with mutations in DNA damage repair pathways through a synthetically lethal approach.

In May 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb reported positive topline results from two studies: TRANSCEND FL, a global Phase 2, open-label, multicenter, single-arm trial of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), and TRANSCEND NHL 001, a pivotal Phase 1, open-label, multicenter, single-arm study of Breyanzi in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Both studies met their primary endpoint of overall response rate, with Breyanzi demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful responses in relapsed or refractory FL and MCL.

In May 2023, Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, announced a global collaboration and licensing agreement with Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for B-cell malignancies.

In May 2023, Genmab A/S revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved EPKINLY (epcoritamab-bysp), the first and only T-cell engaging bispecific antibody for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma, following two or more lines of systemic therapy.

In January 2023, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. announced it had rejected a proposal from Janssen Biotech, Inc. to continue their collaboration and option agreement under new terms. As a result, the agreement was terminated, and all collaboration activities were scheduled to wind down by the first quarter of 2023.

Key Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma companies such asMiltenyi Biomedicine, Adicet Bio, VelosBio, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Eisai Co, Schrodinger, Sana Biotechnology, Ranok Therapeutics, Monte Rosa Therapeutic, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, OncoNano Medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Celgene, Nurix Therapeutics, NovalGen, Nektar Therapeutics, Genentech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, and others are evaluating new drugs for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Brentuximab vedotin, Abexinostat, RNK05047, BMF-219, ADI-001, THOR-707, and others.

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs



Brentuximab vedotin: Pfizer

Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

RNK05047: Ranok Therapeutics

BMF-219: Biomea Fusion

ADI-001: Adicet Bio THOR-707: Sanofi

