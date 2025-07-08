Restore Wellness LLC Wins The 2025 Quality Business Award For The Best Naturopathic Service In Coeur D'alene, Idaho

Restore Wellness - Dr. Melissa Androsov, DC, ND, CFMP

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Naturopathic Service in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho has been awarded to Restore Wellness. This recognition honors Restore Wellness for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Restore Wellness stands out as a premier provider of naturopathic care in Coeur d'Alene, offering a personalized, root-cause approach to health and wellness. At the heart of the practice is Dr. Melissa Androsov, a highly qualified Naturopathic Doctor, Doctor of Chiropractic, and Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner. Dr. Androsov is committed to identifying and addressing the underlying causes of her patients' symptoms, rather than simply managing them. Her holistic approach integrates nutrition, herbal medicine, lifestyle modifications, and advanced laboratory testing to support the body's natural ability to heal. Each patient at Restore Wellness is treated as a whole person, with individualized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs. The clinic helps patients manage and overcome a wide range of health concerns, including digestive issues, hormonal imbalances, headaches and migraines, preconception and fertility support, PMS, fatigue, anxiety, sleep disturbances, joint pain, blood sugar dysregulation, and metabolic challenges. Having been born and raised in North Idaho, Dr. Androsov values the opportunity to serve her local community. Proudly serving Coeur d'Alene and neighboring communities, Restore Wellness is dedicated to providing exceptional naturopathic care and building lasting, meaningful relationships with patients and the local community.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Restore Wellness stood out as a reputable Naturopathic clinic. Known for its experienced, professional, and supportive practitioner, Restore Wellness has earned a strong reputation within the Coeur d'Alene community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied patients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from patients who were highly impressed by Dr. Androsov's communication and exceptional care:“Dr. Androsov is great. I immediately felt welcomed and at home from the moment I stepped into her office. She listened attentively to everything I had to say and welcomed any and all questions about her feedback and recommendations. She was easy to talk to and explained things very well. I am so happy I found her. I was hesitant at first just because my insurance won't cover anything, but it's worth it to have someone that you know genuinely wants to help you get to the root cause of your symptoms and work together to get my health back on track."“Dr. Melissa suggested functional testing to create a targeted plan to alleviate various symptoms I had due to aging. Within a week of following her plan I felt like a completely different person with much more energy and feeling more rested with increased sleep. She takes the time to understand your issues in depth and has a wealth of knowledge about the body, hormones, and which supplements provide the best support to naturally enable your body to function at its best. I highly recommend scheduling time if you want a natural approach to feeling your best mentally and physically."“Dr. Androsov took the time to listen to my concerns, address my questions, and develop a personalized treatment plan that truly addressed my needs. All while quickly getting my diagnosis. She was thorough, compassionate, and knowledgeable. I finally have answers and a path forward. Highly recommend!"“Melissa is amazing! I went to see her for naturopathic medicine after I developed an autoimmune condition. She took time to understand my health and get to the root of the problem. She's also amazing with communication, goes above and beyond, and really cares. Thank you, Melissa!"Dr. Androsov consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding, holistic, patient-centered care for every patient.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Restore Wellness, please visit the company's website .Contact:Quality Business Awards...

