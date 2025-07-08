G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet

Strategic leadership appointment positions G-Knot to redefine digital security and identity management

G-Knot , a pioneering biometrics technology company developing the world's first finger vein crypto wallet, today announced the appointment of Wes Kaplan as the company's CEO. Kaplan, a globally recognized leader with expertise across fintech, digital assets, and traditional finance, will spearhead the global commercialization of G-Knot's revolutionary biometric solutions. This strategic move comes as G-Knot prepares to launch its flagship crypto wallet product, setting a new standard for security in the crypto industry.

G-Knot is the exclusive licensee of eTunnel Inc., a Seoul-based global leader in biometric research and development, and is built on over a decade of research and development of cutting-edge finger vein technology. G-Knot leverages unforgeable biometric data to eliminate vulnerabilities, such as compromised private keys and recovery phrases, addressing a critical pain point in the digital asset industry. With cryptocurrency hacks resulting in over $1.4 billion in losses in 2025 alone, G-Knot's finger vein crypto wallet introduces a transformative solution for secure self-custody. G-Knot's goal is to bring its technology to market through consumer and enterprise-grade products, starting with the launch of the world's first finger vein crypto wallet. This product is the first of many commercial use cases for biometric identification technology.

The biometric technology that powers G-Knot has been validated at the highest levels, earning global recognition for reliability and innovation. In September 2024, G-Knot's technology, developed by eTunnel, secured a prestigious contract with the United Nations' International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to deploy biometric smart cards across UN organizations. Today, G-Knot is the only provider of commercial finger vein biometric solutions in the world.

Kaplan is a seasoned technology leader with deep experience across fintech, digital assets, and traditional finance. He has held executive roles at top firms including Cointelegraph, AscendEX, and Tradewind Markets, and began his career at J.P. Morgan and BNY Mellon. Most recently, Wes served as CEO of Cointelegraph, a premier global cryptocurrency media organization. His appointment signals G-Knot's ambition to bridge the gap between cutting-edge biometrics and DeFi to create new and more secure opportunities for retail and institutional adoption.

