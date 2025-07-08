Technological Leadership, Wolf-Like Team Spirit, Thriving Even In The Off-Season Congratulations To Kinghelm For Over 20% Month-On-Month Growth In June Performance

Kinghelm's June sales performance increased by over 20% month-on-month!

Mr. Song Shiqiang, General Manager of Kinghelm and Slkor, stated that sustained growth solves most of the contradictions in an economy – this is common knowledge in economics. Within Kinghelm's ( ) self-driven, wolf-like team, every individual is both the protagonist of victories and a participant and beneficiary of self-directed learning, knowledge sharing, and building a learning organization. Thriving even in the off-season stems from long-term drivers. The large Kinghelm team (encompassing R&D, factory, sales, warehousing, etc.), led by Deputy General Manager Cheng Yujie, has achieved glory once again, realizing over 20% month-on-month sales growth for Kinghelm in June! General Manager Mr. Song Shiqiang extended his warm congratulations, attributing this success to the company's people-oriented philosophy of "working well to live well," the established management system, and the interlocking incentive measures. These ensure high efficiency throughout the entire business closed-loop – from product R&D to cash collection – within the company's knowledge engineering, organizational structure, quality management system, workflows, and incentive mechanisms.

This leads to "high efficiency and abundant profit-sharing," which Mr. Song identifies as the secret and underlying logic of Kinghelm and Slkor's ( ) success! "Consistent effort in the right direction," Deputy General Manager Cheng Yujie further emphasized. "Kinghelm Connects the World." Through 18 years of deep cultivation in RF and microwave products, the company has consistently maintained technological leadership, continuously launching various antenna connector products. This has allowed the company's technology, products, sales service, and management systems to become increasingly refined. Internally, an intrinsic driving force is formed through the "Peer Effect" – team members influence each other and mutually promote progress. They consciously submit performance data, optimize workflows, and enhance business efficiency daily, all anchoring their goals and moving forward together. During the performance push in June, each person had their own rhythm and harvest period. What the company can do is build a solid platform, provide resources, and fully leverage the power of "trust," allowing employees to freely utilize their talents and flourish within the rules. This transforms "being told to do" into "choosing to do," shifts passivity into proactivity, and moves from catching up to surpassing!

Mr. Song Shiqiang (center), GM of Kinghelm and Slkor, chairs the meeting

June marks the middle of the year, a time to build on the past and plan for the future. The focus of the mid-year performance review and the planning for the second half revolves around one word: "performance." Being results-oriented and letting performance speak is the root cause of Deputy GM Cheng Yujie's team consistently winning victories! Here, we extend our warmest congratulations to team members Zhou Zhaoquan, Zeng Qingrong, Chen Suwei, Yang Bo, Liu Huijuan, Huang Yunhang, Sheng Tiantian, and Zeng Guochang for being awarded Kinghelm's June Performance Pacemakers! Congratulations to Kinghelm's Chen Suwei on his promotion to Sales Director, and Yang Bo on his promotion to Deputy Sales Director! Congratulations to Deputy GM Cheng Yujie's team of elite soldiers – invincible wherever they go!

Ms. Cheng Yujie, Deputy General Manager of Kinghelm

Kinghelm Zhou Zhaoquan + Motto:

“Direction is the lighthouse in the heart; anchor to it, and you won't be lost. Goals are the journey underfoot; walk steadfastly, and you can reach the shore. Even if the path is strewn with bumps, obstacles ever-present, Believe, When you move wholeheartedly towards the light, The wisdom and path to solve problems, Will spring forth like a fountain. Every persistence accumulates answers; every stride creates solutions. Fear not that the road ahead lacks a plan, only ask if the heart moves forward.”

Kinghelm Zeng Qingrong + Motto:

“With a heart ablaze to shatter stone, I won't rest until records are broken!Reset the mindset, fill the hold with ambition! Heart like a furnace refining pure gold, will like a giant ship cleaving monstrous waves -- Never anchor until records are smashed!”

Kinghelm Chen Suwei + Motto:

“Doing simple things well is extraordinary; mastering ordinary things is remarkable.”

Kinghelm Yang Bo + Motto:

“Sales isn't persuasion, but helping clients discover needs; not pushing products, but providing solutions. Win trust with professionalism, overcome rejection with persistence, create reputation with service. Every communication is an opportunity; every effort will eventually be rewarded.”

Kinghelm Liu Huijuan + Motto:

"Days chasing targets: tiring but thrilling; every extra signed order brings 'growth' one step closer! Exert full effort, finally see the dawn; every step of persistence is the force driving performance growth. Worth it!”

Kinghelm Huang Yunhang + Motto:

“Anchor the target, set sail at full speed! Break through every barrier with wolf-like spirit; performance growth is the medal earned by the team burning bright! Performance is more than numbers; it's the team's commitment and promise! Every fraction of growth is watered by sweat; where the heart points, the goal will be reached!”

Kinghelm Sheng Tiantian + Motto:

“A fire burns within my heart, unafraid of hardship and challenge. Fighting every minute, every second, just for performance to soar, dreaming of orders exploding, finally realized!”

Kinghelm Zeng Guochang + Motto:

“Life isn't about surpassing others, but about surpassing oneself.”

Kinghelm's June Performance Pacemakers (Left to Right): Yang Bo, Huang Yunhang, Sheng Tiantian, Zeng Qingrong, Liu Huijuan, Zeng Guochang, Chen Suwei, Zhou Zhaoquan

Mr. Song Shiqiang said that the most important things for Kinghelm and Slkor are developing excellent products and making more money. The company's assessment and incentives revolve around these two points, linking colleagues' efforts and intelligence to economic gains. This has formed a virtuous cycle and positive motivation. When employees have a clear path to achieving goals, identify with the company's organization, and embrace its culture, they work autonomously and give their all. When employees' potential is unleashed and their performance exceeds expectations, the company immediately, promptly, and quickly distributes bonuses and rewards, followed by celebratory dinners, drinks, and singing. Improving the efficiency at each node naturally enhances the company's overall efficiency. This method is simple, direct, and effective. Everyone says, "Good! Great! Excellent!! Getting better and better!!!"

Mr. Song Shiqiang, General Manager of Kinghelm and Slkor

Hello July! Under the leadership of General Manager Song Shiqiang, Kinghelm ( ) and Slkor ( ) have achieved counter-trend growth exceeding 80% for three consecutive years (2022-2024)! Maintaining high-speed, steady growth despite a "no overtime" policy complements the self-driven, wolf-like team that consistently wins. Here, we wish Kinghelm and Slkor a successful and above-expectation close to 2025! We hope everyone maintains their rhythm, stays steadfast and persistent, and ultimately meets with success and fulfillment

Kinghelm July 2025 Victory Banquet