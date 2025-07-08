KTC Debuted Next-Gen Mini LED Monitors In The U.S.: M27P6 And M27T6 Redefine Gaming And Creative Workflows

MENAFN - GetNews) 27P6 and M27T6 Combine Cutting-Edge Quantum Dot Technology with Unprecedented Versatility

Display innovator KTC announced the U.S. launch of its groundbreaking Mini LED monitor series, featuring the industry-first dual-mode M27P6 (4K/160Hz + FHD/320Hz) and esports-optimized M27T6 (WQHD/180Hz). These quantum dot-enhanced displays deliver Hollywood-grade HDR1400 performance for gamers, creators, and professionals alike.













Dual-Mode Dominance: M27P6's Revolutionary Flexibility

KTC's flagship M27P6 introduces an unprecedented dual-resolution architecture:

4K UHD @ 160Hz Mode

1. Perfect for next-gen console gaming and creative workflows

2. 3840×2160 resolution showcases 8.3 million pixels with 1400-nit peak brightness

3. 1152-zone Mini LED backlight achieves 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast

FHD @ 320Hz Esports Mode

1. Activates instantly via on-screen display (no reboot required)

2. Delivers championship-level responsiveness for competitive titles

3. Maintains

"Imagine editing Dune 2 footage in 4K by day, then switching to 320Hz for Call of Duty tournaments at night-all on one display," said KTC's Chief Technology Officer. "This is monitor multitasking redefined."













Limited Launch Offer

Buy Now on KTC Official Store:

M27P6 (4K/160Hz)

1. Original Price: $719.99

2. Now Only: $ 449.99 with code 【 KTCPR10 】($270 off)

M27T6 (2K/180Hz)

1. Original Price: $499.99

2. Now Only: $ 359.99 with code 【 KTCPR10 】($140 off)

Head-to-Head: Premium Mini LED Options for Every Need







Real-World Performance Scenarios

For Content Creators

The M27P6's 4K mode reveals individual strands of hair when color-grading Marvel films, while its 145% sRGB gamut ensures accurate hues for Adobe workflows.

For Competitive Gamers

M27T6 users gain a 12% edge in target tracking according to NVIDIA's latency analyzer-critical for Counter-Strike 2 headshots.

For Hybrid Professionals

KVM switching lets financial analysts view 4K market data while maintaining a 320Hz trading terminal on the M27P6.







About KTC

KTC is a recognized leader in smart display technology, known for delivering high-quality, user-focused solutions. With a strong global presence, KTC continues to push boundaries in innovation and functionality, as showcased with the release of the Mini LED series.