Prime Minister Meets Egyptian Prime Minister


2025-07-08 02:30:39
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Tuesday with Prime Minister of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, particularly in the investment and economic fields, and explored promising opportunities to elevate them to broader horizons for the benefit and prosperity of both countries and their brotherly peoples.

The discussions also covered the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

Both sides affirmed their keenness to develop bilateral relations in all fields and stressed the continuation of joint mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of prisoners and detainees, and facilitate the entry of aid to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip.

They also expressed their full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and the consolidation of stability and peace in the region.

