Lambdatest Unveils Smart Branching And Baseline Management To Modernize Visual Testing Workflows

(BUSINESS WIRE )--LambdaTest , a GenAI-powered quality engineering platform, has announced the release of SmartUI's Smart Branching and Baseline Management, a major leap forward in visual testing. This update eliminates long-standing bottlenecks caused by outdated baseline strategies and introduces an intelligent, streamlined way for development teams to manage visual testing across complex Git workflows.

Modern development teams utilise feature branches, release versions, and hotfix workflows; however, most visual testing tools still rely on comparisons against the main branch, resulting in irrelevant failures and time-consuming approvals. LambdaTest's SmartUI changes that with features purpose-built for today's branching strategies.

Smart Branch Comparison ensures visual tests are run against the correct baseline, comparing within the same feature branch instead of defaulting to the main. Flexible Merging Options automatically create and approve merged visual states, eliminating the need for manual approvals. Dynamic Baselines allow teams to configure baselines according to their release strategy, whether by branch, build, or dynamic references. These innovations are delivered through a redesigned Visual Merge Studio interface, offering smart recommendations, branch-aware comparisons, and intuitive controls that reduce manual effort by 90%, even for non-technical users.

With seamless GitHub Actions integration and the ability to promote visual tests across staging and production environments, SmartUI now plays a central role in accelerating modern DevOps pipelines.

“Visual testing should work with your workflow, not against it,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest.“Smart Branching and Baseline Management is a response to what development teams have been asking for context-aware visual testing that just makes sense. This isn't just a feature update; it's a foundational shift that unlocks speed and clarity for developers, QA, and product teams alike.”

SmartUI's latest capabilities are now available to all enterprise users immediately. LambdaTest continues to invest in deeper integrations and automation enhancements to further embed visual QA into the fabric of modern software delivery.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

