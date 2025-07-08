Laserfiche Recognized As A 2025 Gartner® Peer Insightstm“Customers' Choice” For Document Management

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Laserfiche - the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation - has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Document Management report . This distinction is based on customer reviews. Vendors placed in the upper-right“Customers' Choice” quadrant of the“Voice of the Customer” have scores that meet or exceed the market average for both axes (User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience).

“We're proud to be the only company recognized both as a Leader in the latest Magic QuadrantTM for Document Management and in the upper-right quadrant of the 'Voice of the Customer' report,” said Thomas Phelps IV, SVP of Corporate Strategy and Chief Information Officer at Laserfiche.“We believe both of these recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to customer-centric innovation and delivering on our core value: 'Drive Change, Deliver Results.'”

In the Gartner report, Laserfiche received a 4.7-star rating based on 308 reviews as of March 31, 2025. Laserfiche had a 92% Willingness to Recommend from reviewers.

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals.

According to Gartner,“Gartner estimates that 70% to 80% of enterprise information is unstructured, posing a significant challenge for organizations that must unlock the potential and mitigate the risks of content. Document Management tools are critical to enterprise application strategies that need to support unstructured information or content.”

“Laserfiche is a best-in-class product that has been instrumental in our growth and innovation," said David Hixson, CIO at West-Mark.“Laserfiche's data governance and automation tools have allowed us to cut processing times, optimize supply chain purchasing and avoid added costs for oversupplying components. As West-Mark expands, this level of efficiency will allow staff to stay focused on delivering high quality products and customer service.”

Our highlights of Gartner® Peer InsightsTM reviews include:



"Laserfiche is enabling us to create an enterprise approach to our records management, allowing my agency to use records in an efficient and actionable way. Laserfiche offers support around the clock, giving us the security we need and less to no down time, which is critical to my agency." - Chief Data Officer in Government

"Working with Laserfiche has truly been one of the better experiences. Our end users love the tool and every department at the school wants to use Laserfiche to automate their processes. To date the college has achieved savings by eliminating inefficiencies that accompany any manual process. Laserfiche has been a great fit for our organization." - Managing Director, Records & Information in Education "We have been using Laserfiche for about two years and continue to be impressed by the robustness of the software and the continued development of additional features and components. Very powerful workflow is probably the highlight of the suite of software, but the Quick Fields scanning is the most impressive scanning software I've ever personally used." - Business Intelligence Director in Consumer Goods Industry

Organizations optimize workflows, accelerate human productivity and strengthen information governance with Laserfiche. In June 2025, the company launched AI innovations to boost productivity and enable automation at scale. Smart Fields , an out-of-the-box intelligent capture tool, allows customers to extract data automatically using natural language instructions, no matter the source or format. Smart Chat provides an intuitive chat interface that enables users to quickly gain insights from your repository content using AI.

To learn more about how customers rated Laserfiche, download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Document Management report here .

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes - from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises - Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

