Gohighlevel 50% Discount Extended On All Plans During Summer Promo Deal Ending Soon

Elite Week is here: GoHighLevel extends a 50% discount for one more week as part of the HighLevel Summer sale promo extension.

- AnonymousFL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GoHighLevel, a top-tier marketing automation and CRM platform used by agencies across multiple regions and industries, has officially extended its 50% discount offer for one final week under a new campaign titled Elite Week. Initially launched as a two-week summer savings event, the promotion generated high demand and strong adoption across all subscription tiers.==> The Extended Discount is Available at:In response to overwhelming engagement, the company is giving users, both new and existing, an additional chance to claim half off their first three months of GoHighLevel.From now until the end of Elite Week, businesses can access GoHighLevel's available features, including CRM, automation, funnels, integration, AI-powered tools, and white-labeling, at significantly reduced pricing.The platform is built to help users centralize marketing functions and reduce reliance on multiple third-party tools. With the countdown officially underway, this extended window marks the final opportunity to take advantage of a limited-time discount extended in response to recent user engagement. Learn more here about it:Why the 50% GoHighLevel Discount Matters NowThe company announced the extension following increased demand during the initial promotion period. As agencies, consultants, and solo marketers face rising software costs and economic pressure to do more with less, GoHighLevel's 50% discount provides immediate relief. The offer is especially impactful now, as many businesses enter a peak period for client outreach, service delivery, and Q3 planning.GoHighLevel's value lies not just in affordability, but in its ability to replace 5–7 standalone tools that many users already pay for individually. From funnel builders to calendar systems, email/SMS automation to CRM and pipeline management, the platform provides an all-in-one system that eliminates costly software silos.The Elite Week extension offers more than just extra time; The extension marks the final week of the promotion, scheduled to end in six days, to participate in a platform used by a large number of marketers and agency professionals who are already benefiting from cost savings, improved workflow automation, and accelerated client onboarding. As the countdown ticks down, the urgency to lock in the discount and transform marketing infrastructure has never been clearer.What's Included in the GoHighLevel Elite Week Discount – Plan-by-Plan BreakdownDuring Elite Week, all three core GoHighLevel plans: Starter, Unlimited, and Pro, are available at 50% off for the first three months.Here's how each plan is structured, including key features and discounted pricing:HighLevel Starter Plan – 50% Off (Normally $97/mo → $48.50/mo)Designed for freelancers, consultants, and new marketers looking to launch quickly without tech overwhelm, the Starter plan includes:- Unlimited users and contacts- Three sub-accounts for managing multiple projects or clients- Funnel and email split testing for campaign optimization- Built-in prospecting tool (daily usage limits apply)- Access to essential CRM and automation featuresTotal Savings: Users save $145.50 over three monthsUnlimited Plan – 50% Off (Normally $297/mo → $148.50/mo)- Ideal for growing agencies or businesses managing multiple brands, the Unlimited plan builds on Starter and adds:- Unlimited sub-accounts- White-labeled desktop app for brand control- Basic API access- Ability to resell WhatsApp, WordPress, and AI Employee tools- One custom dashboard for centralized analyticsSavings: Users save $445.50 over three monthsHighLevel Pro Plan Discount – 50% Off (Normally $497/mo → $248.50/mo)- Created for large agencies and SaaS operators, the Pro plan includes everything in Unlimited, plus:- SaaS Mode for launching a white-label SaaS offering- Automated account reporting and re-billing tools- SaaS Configurator for customizable packages- Advanced API integration- Unlimited dashboards, user-level reporting, and custom objectsSavings: Users save $745.50 over three monthsTo take advantage of the discount, users must:Sign up or upgrade atEach plan includes access to core tools such as landing pages, CRM pipelines, marketing automation, lead tracking, and integrations-making GoHighLevel a cost-effective alternative to paying for multiple apps separately.What's New in Elite Week – Final Countdown and Upgrade Options for Current UsersWhile the original summer promotion was open for just two weeks, Elite Week marks the final extension, offering both new signups and current users a last chance to save. The campaign officially ends 6 days from now, and no further extensions are planned.For new users, the process is simple: start with any GoHighLevel plan and receive 50% off your first three months automatically during checkout. No codes are required.Existing GoHighLevel users aren't left out either. Through Elite Week, they can access exclusive upgrade paths designed to match the new user pricing tiers. These upgrades allow current customers to:- Unlock additional features from higher-tier plans at a temporary discount- Expand usage (e.g., add more sub-accounts or custom dashboards)- Shift to a longer-term value plan at a reduced costWhy Agencies Are Switching: The All-in-One Advantage of GoHighLevelOne of GoHighLevel's defining strengths is its ability to consolidate the essential tools most businesses already use-and often overpay for-into a single, unified platform. Elite Week isn't just about discounted pricing; it's about making the move from complexity to clarity.With GoHighLevel, users can eliminate multiple paid tools such as:- Funnel builders (like ClickFunnels)- CRMs (like HubSpot or Salesforce)- Email and SMS tools (like Mailchimp or Twilio)- Appointment schedulers (like Calendly)- Course builders (like Kajabi or Teachable)- Landing page and website tools (like WordPress and Wix)- VoIP and call tracking platformsBy switching to GoHighLevel, agencies and marketers reduce integration issues, lower subscription costs, and gain real-time control of their client systems-all while operating under one login and dashboard.Key platform features include:- Full CRM and sales pipeline automation- Email and SMS campaigns with smart workflows- AI-powered tools for prospecting and client engagement- Drag-and-drop funnel and page builders- White-label capabilities for branding client-facing platforms- Reporting dashboards, user analytics, and API integrations- Multi-location sub-account managementWhether you're building a personal brand, scaling a multi-client agency, or creating a white-labeled SaaS business, GoHighLevel's all-in-one infrastructure is built to grow with you, without stacking new subscriptions along the way.==> To Get The Summer Discount, Please Click Here to Sign up & SaveHighLevel 30-Day Free Trial + 50% Discount: Risk-Free Onboarding With Elite WeekGoHighLevel understands that switching platforms is a major decision, which is why all new users still receive a 30-day free trial alongside the Elite Week 50% discount.This dual offer ensures that users have time to explore the platform fully before the discounted billing period begins. New signups can build automations, create funnels, test email/SMS campaigns, and evaluate integrations with zero upfront cost.Here's how it works:- Sign up during Elite Week- Access the platform immediately with a 30-day free trial- Once the trial ends, the 50% discount activates for the first three months- Cancel anytime during the trial to avoid chargesThe trial period allows new users to explore the platform before billing begins into GoHighLevel's complete suite of tools, while still rewarding users who commit within the limited Elite Week window. This structure allows users to evaluate the platform prior to the start of paid billingThe free trial includes nearly all platform features across Starter, Unlimited, and Pro tiers, enabling users to make an informed decision and structure their marketing stack with confidence.How to Claim the GoHighLevel 50% Discount During Elite WeekThe process for securing the Elite Week discount is straightforward and accessible to both new and current users:For New Users:- Visit- Choose a plan: Starter, Unlimited, or Pro- Fill in your business and personal details- Your 50% discount will automatically apply to the first three months after the trialFor Existing Users:- Go to the Summer deal official page- Navigate to the upgrade section or check your dashboard for Elite Week prompts- Select the appropriate upgrade or plan transition- The discount will apply as part of your eligible upgrade pathNo GoHighLevel promo or coupon code is needed. The Elite Week offer is active and will remain available for the next 6 days only. After that, all pricing will return to standard rates with no further extensions planned.About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is an all-in-one SaaS platform created to serve the growing needs of marketing agencies, consultants, and service-based businesses. Launched in 2018, the platform combines CRM, sales funnels, email and SMS automation, appointment scheduling, pipeline management, and white-label SaaS infrastructure into a single, unified interface.Trusted by over 500,000 users globally, GoHighLevel empowers businesses to scale operations, automate workflows, and deliver better results without relying on multiple disconnected tools. Its customizable features, unlimited usage tiers, and growing partner community make it a leading choice for businesses that want to streamline their tech stack and offer scalable, branded solutions to clients.Headquartered in Texas, USA, GoHighLevel continues to innovate with weekly product updates, advanced integrations, and a user-first development model that reflects the needs of the modern agency.

