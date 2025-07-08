Metricool Launches Linkedin Analytics For Personal Profiles

New feature makes long-awaited analytics available on personal LinkedIn profiles, unlocking insights where real engagement and brand-building happen.

MADRID, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metricool , a global social media management platform, today announced the launch of LinkedIn Analytics for personal profiles, officially integrating LinkedIn's new Member Post Analytics API to deliver deeper insights directly within Metricool's dashboard.

With personal branding on the rise and LinkedIn reporting record-high engagement, this launch comes at a critical time. Professionals and creators are increasingly turning to the platform to grow their visibility, attract business opportunities, and lead industry conversations. Yet, until now, there was no simple way to measure the performance of content shared through personal profiles. Metricool's new integration with LinkedIn fills that gap, giving users data-backed tools to understand what's working and how to grow faster.

These expanded capabilities also align with LinkedIn's recent rollout of enhanced in-app post analytics , as more high-visibility figures turn to the platform to share their thoughts, break their own news, and build brand momentum. It's part of a broader trend fueled by increased creator tools and a cultural shift toward more direct, authentic digital storytelling.

"At Metricool, we're proud to incorporate access to viewing LinkedIn personal profile analytics inside the platform," said Juan Pablo Tejela , CEO and co-founder of Metricool. "This launch and integration reflect our commitment to pushing the industry forward and to empowering every professional and creator with what they need to grow their presence and make smarter, data-driven decisions."

Starting today, users can access personal profile analytics directly from Metricool's dashboard. Key metrics include:



Follower insights: Access total follower counts and trends over custom date ranges.

Post performance: Get detailed metrics for individual posts and aggregated profile content like impressions, members reached, and engagements (reactions, comments, reposts). Video analytics: Watch time, video views, and unique viewers for video posts.

"Our new Member Post Analytics APIs will give our members streamlined access to key insights directly within third-party social media tools, helping to create efficient and impactful workflows that aid in growing their networks, reach, and professional influences," said Sam Corrao Clanon, LinkedIn Director of Product.

The integration is particularly valuable for social media managers who support multiple clients and for creators who are building authentic, high-performing content strategies. By embedding these insights into an existing workflow, Metricool makes it much easier to track which tactics are working and which are not across personal profiles.

To help users explore the new feature, Metricool will host a free live webinar on July 8th via its YouTube channel . The session will walk through the analytics dashboard, highlight use cases, and share best practices for maximizing LinkedIn content performance.

About Metricool

Metricool is a global social media and online ad management platform that serves more than 2 million professionals, agencies, and brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, and Latin America. They help social media managers simplify tasks, automate processes, and unify tools to plan and execute successful campaigns. Metricool is a trusted partner of global brands including Louis Vuitton, David Guetta, Adidas, H&M, Costco, etc. To learn more, visit metricool .

