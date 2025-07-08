Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Confirms Ongoing Talks Focus on Gaza Ceasefire Framework

2025-07-08 09:30:47
(MENAFN) Qatar announced Tuesday that ongoing discussions between Israel and Hamas are centered on establishing a framework for ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

Majed Al-Ansari, spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Doha, “The mediators’ efforts focus on reaching a stage that will bring an end to the war in Gaza.”

He further explained, “A framework for Gaza ceasefire negotiations is currently being discussed ahead of the final phase.”

Al-Ansari cautioned that it remains premature to reveal specific details or timelines concerning the ceasefire talks. “The process requires time, and it is not possible to provide a clear timetable for achieving results,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining a calm environment during negotiations: “The negotiation process requires tranquility, and leaks trigger a media surge that may disrupt its course.”

Regarding how long the discussions might last, the Qatari spokesman noted that no fixed schedule exists and the talks will continue “until positive results are reached.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has reportedly killed more than 57,500 Palestinians—mostly women and children—in Gaza since October 2023. The sustained airstrikes have devastated the region, causing severe food shortages and spreading disease.

In parallel diplomatic developments, US President Donald Trump met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. Israeli officials are maintaining dialogue with Hamas to work toward a ceasefire and a hostage-release agreement in Qatar.

