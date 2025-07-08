403
Russia awaits Ukraine to confirm third stage of discussions
(MENAFN) Russia is still waiting for confirmation from Ukraine regarding possible dates for a third round of direct negotiations in Istanbul, according to recent statements made by a Kremlin spokesperson.
"As soon as the dates have been agreed upon, which we hope will happen soon, we will inform you immediately," the official said during a press briefing in Moscow.
The previous two rounds of direct discussions between the two nations—marking the first face-to-face diplomatic efforts in over three years—took place in May and June.
When questioned about recent announcements by the U.S. and European Union concerning additional arms supplies to Ukraine, the spokesperson criticized the approach, stating it reflects a lack of genuine interest in ending the conflict.
In regard to reports suggesting that Washington may have paused certain military shipments to Ukraine, the spokesperson said there is currently no definitive information, noting inconsistencies in available reporting.
"It is evident that deliveries are ongoing, and equally clear is Europe's active engagement in supplying weaponry to Ukraine. These actions clearly run counter to efforts aimed at fostering peace. Thus, the path chosen by European leaders appears deliberately designed to perpetuate hostilities rather than facilitate reconciliation," the spokesperson stated.
At the same time, the Kremlin emphasized its appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration’s efforts to support a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The spokesperson noted that Russia sees potential for restoring diplomatic and economic relations with Washington.
There is "a very broad potential" for reviving trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the spokesperson added, pointing out that such efforts would be welcomed by businesses and could be mutually profitable.
In response to threats from the European Union to introduce a new and tougher set of sanctions against Russia, the official said the Kremlin is monitoring developments carefully and will act to limit the negative effects. The latest sanctions proposal—announced on June 10—has not yet been passed, largely due to resistance from Hungary and Slovakia.
