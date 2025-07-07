Health Union Unveils Innovative 2026 DTC Product Suite, Revolutionizing Patient Engagement With AI And Dynamic Experiences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on its commitment to empowering patients through relevant and accessible information, Health Union's 2026 DTC portfolio introduces a new era of patient engagement solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our 2026 DTC product lineup, which represents a significant leap forward in how patients connect with health information and how brands can effectively reach them," said Olivier Chateau, co-founder and CEO of Health Union. "With the increasing demand for personalized experiences and the power of AI, we've developed solutions that not only educate and engage patients more deeply but also drive meaningful actions and conversions for our partners."

Highlights of the 2026 DTC product suite include:

AI Tools and Resources for Personalized Experiences:



My Journ: An AI-powered, interactive health discovery tool that dynamically delivers a personalized and continuously evolving reading list, ensuring patients receive highly relevant content tailored to their unique health journey. Hear + Now: Leveraging advanced audio and AI technology, this new AI audio digest delivers crucial patient education content in accessible audio formats for busy lives. It synthesizes real patient insights from Health Union's communities into conversational audio experiences, positioning brands at the forefront of AI innovation and enhancing patient education accessibility.

Patient Engagement to Drive Low-Funnel Actions and Conversions:



The Confident Patient: This easy-to-follow, downloadable doctor discussion guide helps patients navigate upcoming HCP appointments by providing community-driven information and questions. Customized to fit the client's target audience, it empowers patients to advocate for themselves and fuels low-funnel conversion across key decision points.

Take 5ive! : A first-to-market graphic video experience designed to make learning easy and engaging. These animated videos highlight 5 key topics or tips relevant to the target audience, cutting through clutter with dynamic visuals and actionable advice. Unconditionally Me : This powerful Patient Leader video series features 1-3 patient influencers sharing their personal experiences in a moderated roundtable style. Discussion topics can be tailored to client audiences, offering a first-to-market approach to align brands with impactful patient influencers for deeper connections.

Enhanced Strategic Opportunities:



Premium Community Exclusivity : A premier offering securing 100% share of voice (SOV) for Health Union's condition-specific community ecosystem, including advertising placements on-site, email, and social activity, effectively blocking competitors and securing market leadership in the category. DTC/HCP Synergistic Programs : Health Union's unique first-party (1P) data for both patients and HCPs enables the application of behavioral and contextual insights from HCPs to inform and optimize DTC media programs. This creates powerful synergistic effects while maintaining distinct buys and budgets.

Health Union's 2026 DTC product suite is designed to meet the evolving needs of both patients and healthcare brands, fostering more meaningful connections and driving better health outcomes.

"These product innovations for 2026 mark a pivotal moment in our mission to empower patients and deliver exceptional value to our partners," said Scott Schappell, Chief Revenue Officer of Health Union. "By harnessing the power of AI for personalized experiences and dynamic engagement formats, we are confident that our enhanced DTC offerings will drive even greater efficiency, deeper patient activation, and ultimately, improved health outcomes for the communities we serve."

To learn more about how Health Union's new innovations can drive improved outcomes for both patients and brands, visit health-union/dtc-advertising .

About Health Union

Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 53 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of community leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic, influencer marketing, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

SOURCE Health Union