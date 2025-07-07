TAMM Wins Best E-Government Project At United Nations-Backed WSIS Prizes 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) TAMM has been named the world's best E-Government project at the WSIS Prizes 2025, which is an initiative supported by the United Nations.

TAMM was awarded the accolade during a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, on 7 July, in further recognition of Abu Dhabi's growing international standing as a leader in AI-powered government services and digital excellence.

Developed by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) in collaboration with more than 40 Abu Dhabi Government entities, TAMM is a flagship initiative as part of the Abu Dhabi Digital Strategy 2025-2027. The application has become an essential part of daily life in Abu Dhabi, transforming how people access government services with speed and ease.

TAMM AI Assistant, which was launched in October 2024, was recognised at the awards, which are deeply rooted in the UN's system-wide efforts to promote ICT projects for development. It has facilitated more than 700,000 conversations and resolved 1.4 million cases, connecting users to more than 1,100 services in over 90 languages via seamless AI-powered support. In a world first, it not only uses AI to resolve queries, but it delivers services through conversational AI.

His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said:“This global recognition reflects the strength of our shared commitment to help build a government that works for people – one that is faster, smarter and more intuitive. TAMM represents the best of what's possible when we combine innovation with empathy, and technology with purpose. Together, we are helping to create a future-ready government that anticipates needs, removes barriers and puts people at the centre of every service.”

His Excellency Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zeitoun Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said:“TAMM is one of the leading digital tools in advancing smart policing services. It has automated numerous processes using artificial intelligence technologies, saving thousands of daily working hours and accelerating service delivery with efficiency and reliability. This transformation reflects Abu Dhabi Police's commitment to providing proactive and innovative services that enhance the quality of life in the community through the optimal use of resources and modern technologies. It aligns with our vision of sustaining a sense of security and safety across the emirate while achieving institutional leadership that anticipates the future. This international recognition embodies the vision of our wise leadership in leveraging emerging technologies as a key driver to enhance the protection and services we provide to the community.”

His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said:“Today, TAMM is instrumental in achieving our vision for the future, owing to advanced AI technologies that enable us to meet our strategic aspirations that place people at the heart of our operations. Processes that once took days or even weeks, such as registering a property sale or renewing a license, are now done within minutes. Along with offering a time-efficient user experience, its award-winning AI Assistant allows seamless access to diverse, hyper-personalised services. The platform is a true Abu Dhabi success story that is being recognised on the world stage for its innovation and impact.”

His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said:“Abu Dhabi is creating one of the world's most intelligent health systems – powered by AI, driven by prevention and designed to deliver personalised health solutions at scale. TAMM plays an important role in bringing this vision to life by revolutionising how health services are accessed and experienced. This global recognition underscores our commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with human-centric innovation, ultimately delivering better health outcomes and improved quality of life for our entire community.”

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, emphasised that TAMM embodies Abu Dhabi's vision of building a society with a high quality of life. The platform facilitates proactive access to government services, taking into account the needs and aspirations of individuals.

He added that this recognition is a testament to the profound social impact the platform has achieved – not only by simplifying procedures but by empowering people and enhancing their daily experiences. The ongoing efforts by the Abu Dhabi Government to advance digital transformation are directly contributing to the well-being of the community.

Led by the International Telecommunication Union, the WSIS Prizes are among the most renowned global awards in Information and Communication Technology, granted annually to initiatives that make a significant contribution toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 2025 edition saw strong competition across 18 categories, with winners selected through a global voting process.

As a collaborative application, TAMM simplifies Abu Dhabi Government services for 3.3 million users by combining them into one seamless portal. From renewing IDs and booking vehicle inspections, to attesting certificates and reporting community issues via photo, it uses AI to resolve 95 per cent of requests, allowing human agents to focus on complex queries.

Since their inception in 2013, the WSIS Prizes have honoured transformative ICT projects worldwide.