Iraq Launches USD800M Refinery Upgrade to Fuel Oil Export Growth
(MENAFN) Iraq on Monday launched an ambitious $800 million expansion of the al-Diwaniyah Refinery in the country’s southern Diwaniyah province.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani officially inaugurated the al-Diwaniyah Refinery Expansion Project through a video conference, according to a statement released by his media office.
The expansion adds new refining units capable of processing 70,000 barrels of crude oil per day, increasing the refinery’s total capacity to 90,000 barrels daily, the statement detailed.
The project also features a series of advanced facilities, including units designed to handle 180 tons of liquefied gas per day and a gasoline upgrading unit with a daily capacity of 10,000 barrels.
"This project aligns with the government's vision of converting 40 percent of Iraq's produced oil into refining and downstream industries to meet domestic demand and support exports," he said.
