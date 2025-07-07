Bridgeport Raises $3.2M To Scale Its Middleware For Off-Exchange Settlement

Former CME Executives Secure Funding to Solve Crypto's Prefunding and Capital Inefficiency Challenges with Institutional Coordination Layer

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgePort today announced it has raised $3.2M in total funding to accelerate platform development and expand the team to meet increasing institutional demand for efficient off-exchange settlement market structure. The seed round was led by Further Ventures and is also backed by industry leaders in Virtu, XBTO, Blockchain Founders Fund, Fun Fair Ventures, and Humla Ventures.

BridgePort provides a secure, agnostic middleware to connect exchanges, custodians, and trading firms for streamlined capital allocation and post-trade processes. The platform helps eliminate the need for prefunding and addresses credit and settlement risk through real-time messaging and coordinated collateral management. BridgePort's setup enhances capital efficiency for trading firms while also providing interoperability across the institutional crypto market.

Nirup Ramalingam, CEO of BridgePort, commented on the news, "This funding from Further Ventures and our production launch mark a major milestone in our mission to fix capital inefficiency and prefunding risks in crypto. We are grateful to our investors for believing in our vision to build the institutional coordination layer for the off-exchange settlement of crypto that will better connect the ecosystem."

Mohamed Hamdy, Managing Partner, Further Ventures, commented on the raise, "BridgePort is addressing one of the most structurally limiting inefficiencies in digital asset markets - prefunding and credit fragmentation across venues. Their team's expertise in building ultra-low latency systems for traditional finance uniquely positions them to engineer the institutional coordination layer required for scalable, off-exchange settlement. We see BridgePort's infrastructure becoming foundational to the next phase of crypto market structure evolution."

In addition to the seed round, BridgePort's platform is now live in production on AWS and supports integration via REST APIs and FIX protocol as well as bespoke connectivity. It is actively onboarding exchanges and regulated custodians to extend its settlement network, with future updates focused on enhanced collateral management and deeper pre-trade credit capabilities.

About Further Ventures

Further Ventures builds and invests in companies shaping the future of financial markets.

Through a global platform rooted in emerging economies, Further connects next-generation financial infrastructure with global capital markets. Our portfolio companies enable institutional partners to securely store and transfer assets, trade structured products, secure decentralized networks, tokenize funds, and settle complex transactions with trustless precision.

From San Francisco to Hong Kong, founders choose Further as their institutional co-founder of choice. We make concentrated capital commitments, collaborate closely with regulators, and bring deep domain expertise to build category-defining companies at the frontier of finance.

Website: further

Media inquiries: [email protected]

About BridgePort

BridgePort provides institutional middleware to solve the capital inefficiency, credit risk, and fragmented liquidity inherent in today's crypto markets. Its agnostic infrastructure serves as the coordination layer for off-exchange settlement by connecting exchanges, trading firms, and custodians which enable secure messaging for pre-order credit allocation and post-trade settlement facilitation. Founded by a team with decades of experience in building fixed income and FX trading platforms for the world's largest traditional financial institutions. It is backed by industry leaders in Further Ventures, Virtu, XBTO, Blockchain Founders Fund, Fun Fair Ventures, and Humla Ventures.

Media Contact:

Kevin McGrath

Senior Account Director

C: +1 718 915 4829 for Kevin McGrath

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BridgePort

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED