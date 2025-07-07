Saudia Cargo Named Best Cargo Airline At Sharetripmonitor Awards 2024

The award recognizes Saudia Cargo's critical role in facilitating trade, logistics, and supply chain efficiency between Bangladesh and the global market.

The Silver and Bronze winners in the category were Cathay Pacific Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo respectively-two globally respected freight operators known for their reliability, reach, and service quality.

Gold winner Saudia Cargo

Headquartered in Jeddah, Saudia Cargo is a key player in the Middle East and South Asia cargo corridor.

The airline operates a dedicated freighter fleet of Boeing 747 and 777 aircraft, in addition to belly capacity on Saudia's extensive passenger network.

In Bangladesh, Saudia Cargo plays a pivotal role in transporting garments, perishables, and pharmaceuticals-especially to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Europe.

With robust frequency, competitive rates, and efficient handling at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, it remains a preferred cargo partner for exporters and freight forwarders.

Its strategic performance in time-sensitive logistics and growing presence in Dhaka's cargo hub helped secure its Gold win this year.

Silver winner Cathay Pacific Cargo

Cathay Pacific Cargo is one of the world's most experienced and advanced cargo carriers, operating out of Hong Kong International Airport.

In Bangladesh, it plays a significant role in transporting time-sensitive shipments, particularly garments and electronics, to East Asia, North America, and Australia.





Cathay Pacific Cargo official receiving the Silver accolade in the Best Cargo Airline category-Photo: Monitor

Known for its cutting-edge Ultra Track system and highly efficient transshipment capabilities through Hong Kong, Cathay has earned strong praise from local freight operators for reliability and customer support.

Its consistent service helped secure the Silver award in this competitive category.

Bronze winner Emirates SkyCargo

One of the world's largest international cargo carriers, Emirates SkyCargo boasts a fleet of wide-body aircraft that offer expansive global reach from its Dubai hub.

In Bangladesh, it is a major freight transporter for high-value and time-critical goods-such as fashion apparel, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.





Emirates SkyCargo representative receiving Bronze award in the category-Photo: Monitor

Known for technological innovation and high standards in cargo safety and tracking, Emirates SkyCargo earned the Bronze award this year for its consistent excellence and customer trust.

As Bangladesh's exports grow and e-commerce expands, cargo carriers are increasingly being evaluated on not just capacity and speed, but also technology integration, cold chain reliability, and sustainable practices. The 2024 awards spotlight those carriers that have consistently delivered under pressure-supporting Bangladesh's role in global trade.

