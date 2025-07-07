Mulder Makes Highest South Africa Test Score

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Zimbabwe: Wiaan Mulder set an individual South African Test batting record -- and closed in on the world record -- on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Queens SPOrts club, Bulawayo on Monday.

Mulder, 27, was unbeaten on 367 at lunch in a South Africa total of 626 for five.

Mulder went past the previous highest South African individual score of 311 not out set by Hashim Amla against England at The Oval in London in 2012.

He went on to record the fifth-highest score in Test history in a list headed by Brian Lara's 400 not out for the West Indies against England in St John's, Antigua, in 2003/04.

Resuming on 264 not out, Mulder became the second South African triple centurion, reaching the mark off 297 balls -- the second-fastest behind India's Virender Sehwag, who took 278 deliveries against South Africa in Chennai in 2007/08.

Mulder, captaining South Africa for the first time, broke Amla's record with the third of three boundaries off four balls against Blessing Muzarabani.

By lunch Mulder had faced 334 balls and hit 49 fours and four sixes off an increasingly dispirited and largely toothless Zimbabwe bowling attack.

Brief scores:

South Africa 626-5 in 114 overs (W. Mulder 367 not out, D. Bedingham 82, L. Pretorius 78, K. Verreynne 42 not out; T. Chivanga 2-112, K. Matigimu 2-120).

Match situation: South Africa are 626 for five in the first innings.

Toss: Zimbabwe