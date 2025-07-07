Penfed Foundation For Military Heroes Awards $50,000 Grant To Soldiers To Sidelines To Empower Military Community As Coaches
Soldiers to Sidelines empowers and supports members of the military community through a comprehensive program. To help veterans, service members, military spouses and Gold Star families fulfill their passion for service and desire for purposeful work, Soldier Coaches are equipped with high human skills and coaching knowledge, along with connections to the athletic community. Following the belief that our veterans and service members can have a meaningful and lasting impact on others through athletics, this is all made possible by a comprehensive training and support network of top sports, military, business professionals and donors.
"The Coaching Summit is at the heart of our pursuit to equip those in the military community to positively influence youth and help them become the leaders of the future," said Soldiers to Sidelines Founder & Executive Director Harrison Bernstein. "We are incredibly appreciative of the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes' support in making this Summit and its future impact possible."
About PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes
Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .
SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment