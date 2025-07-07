Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Penfed Foundation For Military Heroes Awards $50,000 Grant To Soldiers To Sidelines To Empower Military Community As Coaches

2025-07-07 06:16:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "It's a privilege to come alongside Soldiers to Sidelines in their mission of cultivating community connection through athletics," said PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes President Andrea McCarren . "We are honored to join and support their impactful work with youth and military communities."

Soldiers to Sidelines empowers and supports members of the military community through a comprehensive program. To help veterans, service members, military spouses and Gold Star families fulfill their passion for service and desire for purposeful work, Soldier Coaches are equipped with high human skills and coaching knowledge, along with connections to the athletic community. Following the belief that our veterans and service members can have a meaningful and lasting impact on others through athletics, this is all made possible by a comprehensive training and support network of top sports, military, business professionals and donors.

"The Coaching Summit is at the heart of our pursuit to equip those in the military community to positively influence youth and help them become the leaders of the future," said Soldiers to Sidelines Founder & Executive Director Harrison Bernstein. "We are incredibly appreciative of the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes' support in making this Summit and its future impact possible."

About PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes
Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

