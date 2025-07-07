India-Russia Push Strategic Ties As Jaishankar, Lavrov Meet Ahead Of India's 2026 BRICS Chairmanship

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 6, in Rio de Janeiro, on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit, an official statement said.

India-Russia ties to get stronger

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries across the entire spectrum of practical cooperation, the statement said.

The parties discussed the schedule of upcoming Russian-Indian contacts. Particular attention was paid to intensifying engagement within BRICS, taking into account India's upcoming chairmanship of the association in 2026, as well as the positive outcomes of the current Brazilian chairmanship.

The Ministers also exchanged views on a number of topical international issues, the statement added.

Jaishankar on bilateral cooperation

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of BRICS2025. Discussed bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS and SCO."

Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #BRICS2025 bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS and SCO. 🇮🇳 🇷🇺 twitter/imiDJlB7aO

- Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 6, 2025

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posts updates on talks at BRICS Summit

Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a picture of Jaishankar and Lavrov, stating that the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

"Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the XVII BRICS Summit. Rio de Janeiro, July 6," Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

🇷🇺🇮🇳 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the XVII #BRICS Summit📍 Rio de Janeiro, July 6#RussiaIndia #DruzhbaDosti twitter/uiOeOkY6RR

- MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 6, 2025

The two leaders had earlier met in Johannesburg in February this year, where they had discussed the ongoing progress of bilateral cooperation between India and Russia.

17th BRICS Summit in Brazil

Leaders of the BRICS group gathered in Rio de Janeiro to attend the 17th BRICS Summit hosted by Brazil. The BRICS summit held under Brazil's Chairmanship brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, as well as new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.

During the BRICS Summit on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that condemning terrorism must be a "principle" rather than a matter of "convenience", describing it as the "most serious challenge" for humanity in the current global scenario.