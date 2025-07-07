SSIF Successfully Completes ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Audit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 7 (Petra) -- The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) has successfully passed the external audit of its Quality Management System in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 standards, conducted by the international firm SGS. This step paves the way for obtaining the official international certification from the accrediting body.In a statement issued Monday, SSIF Chairperson Ezzedine Kanakrieh emphasized that this achievement is part of the Fund's ongoing efforts to enhance its operational systems and institutional governance efficiency, through a management model that balances performance quality with long-term sustainability.Kanakrieh noted that the Fund does not treat quality management systems merely as administrative requirements, but considers them an integral part of its institutional culture one that translates into tangible results. He added that successfully passing the audit reflects the Fund's comprehensive internal readiness and genuine commitment to international standards, reinforcing its position as a trusted investment partner. Continuous improvement, he stressed, has become embedded in the Fund's daily operations rather than being a reactive measure.For his part, Hisham Jalloum, Certification Director at SGS–Jordan, stated that the audit results demonstrated a high level of institutional commitment and outstanding performance in adopting operational systems aligned with global best practices. He affirmed that this level of organizational maturity indicates true readiness to advance to more sophisticated stages of institutional development.This milestone serves as further affirmation of the effectiveness of SSIF's institutional model in managing assets exceeding JOD 17 billion, equivalent to around 40% of Jordan's GDP, within a productive, disciplined, and sustainable operational framework. It also strengthens investor confidence in Jordan's business environment and its ability to adopt international standards efficiently and sustainably.