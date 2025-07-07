Zafir Rashid explores a new luxury eco-retreat near Saudi Arabia's Sa'ad National Park, blending sustainability with upscale natural escapes.

- Zafir RashidRIYADH, RIYADH PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zafir Rashid is leading early development efforts for a new eco-retreat near Saudi Arabia's Sa'ad National Park, a protected desert region known for its sand dunes and camping culture. The project, still in its exploratory phase, reflects Teramir Group 's growing focus on tourism and experiential hospitality in the Gulf.While details remain limited due to ongoing discussions with partners and regulators, Zafir Rashid confirmed the site is being studied for a potential retreat designed to serve both regional and international visitors. Located roughly an hour and a half outside Riyadh, the area offers a natural setting suited for low-impact construction and outdoor experiences.“We're exploring the site carefully, taking into account the landscape and the way people already interact with it,” said Zafir Rashid.“There's a strong opportunity to build something that respects the environment while offering a unique destination experience.”The Sa'ad National Park initiative is part of a broader pipeline of hospitality and infrastructure projects under Rashid's oversight. It follows recent news that Teramir secured a building permit for a major resort development in the U.S., with vertical construction set to begin in the coming weeks.The Saudi retreat, if greenlit, would expand Teramir's presence in key Middle Eastern markets. Sources close to the project note that regional tourism authorities have expressed early interest, though no formal agreements have been announced.Rashid's development approach continues to favor sites with strong cultural or natural anchors, supported by long-term capital and strategic partnerships. Further details about the Sa'ad project are expected once site assessments, construction drawings, feasibility, funding commitments, and permitting nears completion.

