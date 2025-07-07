Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that in Nikopol district, Russian forces used artillery and drones. The district center and Marhanets community came under fire.

“A 66-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were injured. They will be treated on an outpatient basis,” Lysak wrote.

Two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out in an educational institution building, which was extinguished by rescuers.

In Malomykhailivka community of Synelnykove district, Russian forces carried out drone attacks. Three people - a woman and two men - were injured there.

Fires broke out in two private homes and a dining facility, all of which were brought under control. A local agricultural enterprise was also damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 6, Russian troops attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region over 30 times using artillery and drones.

Photo: Telegram / Serhii Lysak

