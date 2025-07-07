403
9Th Global Fashion And Design Week Noida 2025 Third Day Opens With International Flair And Creative Brilliance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The third day of the 9th Global Fashion and Design Week (GFDW) Noida 2025, held at the vibrant Marwah Studios, began with a spectacular showcase of talent, cultural diversity, and innovative fashion interpretations by the students of AAFT School of Fashion and Design. The morning show featured garments inspired by various countries, celebrating global aesthetics with youthful creativity.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), expressed his pride and admiration for the students.“Hard work always pays off. The investment of time, labor, and commitment by our students has resulted in a phenomenal response. I feel proud to say that every designer presenting today has been trained by AAFT,” Dr. Marwah remarked.
The distinguished guests at the show included: Chef Ranojit Kundu, Raman Dutta, Consultant for Taking Local Brands Global, Tanuja Sinha Roy, Founder of Swtantra Brands & President (North), Brands & Sourcing Leaders Association, Dr. Dewakar Goel, Renowned Author, Deepak Saraf, Director, DIGITEK, Sunil Arora, Global Advisor on Apparel & Fashion Industry Technologies
The fashion runway dazzled with a diverse mix of cultural interpretations through garments such as: Romanian evening wear by Shrishti, Smart wear for Oman by Twinkle, Smart casuals for Cyprus by Harshita Kumari, Streetwear for Chile by Purnima Saini, Smartwear reflecting the Philippines by Kashish and Khushi Sharma, Streetwear inspired by Uruguay by Jyoti Baisala, Elegant ball gowns for Ireland by Kanan Agarwal, Tarajit Kaur, and Nisha, Ethnic wear showcasing Mongolia by Deepmoni Das
A notable highlight of the day was the launch of the Coffee Table Book titled Under the Campus Lights by Ms. Harshitaa Jain, celebrating the vibrancy and spirit of campus life through fashion, creativity, and storytelling.
The third day's first show stood as a testament to AAFT's commitment to global exposure, cultural integration, and skillful design education, further enriching the legacy of GFDW Noida.
