Putin mentions longstanding ties with US
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the historic periods of cooperation and mutual support between Russia and the United States, describing the relationship as "very friendly and special" over the long term, according to comments made during a recent interview.
“By the way, as for the Americans, we have had… over a very long period of time, very friendly and special relations with the United States,” Putin stated in a conversation with a journalist, a portion of which was released Sunday.
He cited Russia’s backing of American independence efforts during the Revolutionary War, noting that his country had provided assistance in the form of weapons, financial support, and other resources.
“We really supplied them, even supplied weapons, helped with money, and so on.”
Putin also mentioned that Russia aligned itself with the Union during the American Civil War.
“Later we supported the North during the war between North and South,” he said, adding, “And in this sense, we found something that united us.”
These remarks come amid recent diplomatic moves by U.S. President Donald Trump, who is reportedly working to mediate an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Efforts are underway to rebuild Moscow-Washington relations, which fell to a historic low under the prior U.S. administration.
While rivalry has defined much of the two countries’ recent history, there have been notable periods of cooperation. In the 1930s, for example, economic collaboration helped the Soviet Union pursue industrial development while also supporting American industries struggling during the Great Depression.
The two nations also stood as allies during World War II, uniting against Nazi Germany. Under the Lend-Lease program, the U.S. supplied vast amounts of military equipment and other resources to aid the Soviet war effort.
Despite the Cold War tensions that followed, including the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the United States and the Soviet Union were still able to forge significant arms control agreements aimed at reducing the risk of nuclear conflict.
