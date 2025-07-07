Last Chance To View LATINOAMERICANO Exhibition At National Museum Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums has invited the public to explore LATINOAMERICANO. Modern and Contemporary Art from Malba and Eduardo Costantini Collections, the landmark exhibition on view at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) ahead of its closure on July 19, 2025.

Presented in collaboration with the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires (Malba), the exhibition marks the first large-scale presentation of Latin American modern and contemporary art in the WANA region.

Organised as part of the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture, LATINOAMERICANO features more than 170 works by over 100 artists from across Latin America, including seminal pieces by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, Wifredo Lam, Fernando Botero, and many more.

The exhibition offers a wide-ranging view of the continent's artistic evolution across painting, sculpture, photography, video, installation, and archival material.

The exhibition is curated by Issa Al Shirawi, Head of International Exhibitions at Qatar Museums, and María Amalia García, Curator in Chief at Malba, the exhibition is structured around six thematic sections that explore identity, urbanisation, socio-political change, and the development of modern and contemporary artistic practices in the region.

In the courtyard of NMoQ, Marta Minujín's Sculpture of Dreams (2023), a whimsical, inflatable structure first seen in New York's Times Square, offers visitors a sensory expression of the playfulness and imagination found throughout Latin American art.

A comprehensive series of public programmes accompanies the exhibition, including talks, tours, and workshops designed to deepen visitor engagement with the artworks and the histories they represent.

These programmes continue through the final weeks of the exhibition, till July 13, 2025, offering audiences of all ages meaningful opportunities for cultural exchange and learning.

Entry is free with the museum's general admission. NMoQ will be closed on Tuesdays. Tickets can be reserved in advance via the Qatar Museums website.