UDST And Q360 Partner To Advance Applied Learning And Professional Training

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Q Three Sixty for Training and Development, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enriching applied education and strengthening industry collaboration.

Through this partnership, both parties will collaborate in various areas, including financial support for university initiatives, workshops, and work placements for UDST students.

The partnership also includes opportunities for faculty to conduct industrial visits and consultations aimed at developing applied research initiatives.

Further collaboration involves exploring joint research in recycling and waste management, offering real-world capstone project topics for students.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al-Naemi stated:“This partnership with Q Three Sixty is a concrete example of how we align academic learning with real-world industry challenges, particularly in areas such as safety, quality management, and professional development. It offers our students the opportunity to work on practical capstone projects, access meaningful internships and employment pathways, and enables our faculty to engage directly with the industry and steer their research toward impactful, applied outcomes.”

CEO of Q Three Sixty Sheikha Amal Al-Thani stated:“This collaboration with the University of Doha for Science and Technology marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate industry standards in safety, quality, and professional development. Through this partnership, we aim to bridge the gap between academic excellence and industry expectations, empowering students with hands-on experiences, while contributing to the national vision of developing a skilled and competent workforce.”

The MoU further highlights the importance of aligning education with real-world challenges by incorporating applied research and capstone project opportunities that allow students to tackle current industry needs.