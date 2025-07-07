403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swiss Embassy in Tehran Resumes Operations
(MENAFN) The Swiss embassy in Tehran resumed operations on Sunday, following a temporary shutdown on June 20 prompted by instability within Iran.
Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano returned to the Iranian capital on Saturday, accompanied by a small delegation, according to a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).
The FDFA said the reopening was based on a comprehensive risk assessment of the security situation.
Current conditions permit a phased return to embassy functions on the ground, the FDFA stated. However, consular services—such as visa issuance—will remain suspended until further notice.
The FDFA added that Switzerland is keeping a close watch on regional developments and maintaining ongoing communication with its international partners.
Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano returned to the Iranian capital on Saturday, accompanied by a small delegation, according to a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).
The FDFA said the reopening was based on a comprehensive risk assessment of the security situation.
Current conditions permit a phased return to embassy functions on the ground, the FDFA stated. However, consular services—such as visa issuance—will remain suspended until further notice.
The FDFA added that Switzerland is keeping a close watch on regional developments and maintaining ongoing communication with its international partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment