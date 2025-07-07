Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Embassy in Tehran Resumes Operations

2025-07-07 01:49:05
(MENAFN) The Swiss embassy in Tehran resumed operations on Sunday, following a temporary shutdown on June 20 prompted by instability within Iran.

Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano returned to the Iranian capital on Saturday, accompanied by a small delegation, according to a statement from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The FDFA said the reopening was based on a comprehensive risk assessment of the security situation.

Current conditions permit a phased return to embassy functions on the ground, the FDFA stated. However, consular services—such as visa issuance—will remain suspended until further notice.

The FDFA added that Switzerland is keeping a close watch on regional developments and maintaining ongoing communication with its international partners.

