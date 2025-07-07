Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


July 2025: Challenges Await These 4 Zodiac Signs Are You One Of Them?

2025-07-07 01:10:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

As Mercury changes its path, it impacts every zodiac sign. Some experience favorable outcomes, while others face challenging times. In July, four zodiac signs might encounter such a period.

Aries

Mercury's shift could increase problems for Aries. Students might face study-related issues, relationships with siblings could deteriorate, and health concerns may arise.

Cancer

Mercury's transit could bring serious problems for Cancer. Financial losses and potential reputational damage are possible. Hard work will be necessary to complete tasks.

Scorpio

Scorpios might experience job changes and career challenges. Avoid taking risks during this time. Financial losses and fluctuating health are possible.

Capricorn

Capricorns should be extra cautious from July 7th onwards. They might face an increase in enemies. Avoid sharing personal matters and stay away from bad company. A restless mind is also possible.

 

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

