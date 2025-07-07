Elon Musk Launches 'America Party' After Rift With Trump, Aims To Distrupt Two-Party Dominance

American media outlets have reported that Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and owner of the social media platform X, has announced the formation of a new political party called the“America Party” following a dispute with Donald Trump.

This move came shortly after a poll conducted on the X platform on U.S. Independence Day, June 4, in which 65% of the 5.6 million participants supported the idea of forming a third political party.

Musk, who had previously played a crucial role in supporting the Republican Party and Donald Trump's 2024 campaign by injecting over $280 million, decided to create the new party after falling out with Trump.

Musk stated that the“America Party” will initially focus on securing two to three seats in the Senate and eight to ten seats in the House of Representatives, aiming to play a decisive role in key decisions due to the fragile majority held by both Democrats and Republicans.

He said the party's mission is to represent the“80% moderate majority” of American society and ensure that legislation reflects the“true will of the people.”

The United States has traditionally been dominated by the two-party system - Democrats and Republicans - while smaller parties such as the Green Party and Libertarian Party have had only limited success.

Previous efforts to establish a third party, such as Ross Perot's campaign in 1992, failed due to legal and structural barriers. Analysts believe that despite Musk's immense wealth, building an influential new party will be a significant challenge. However, his financial resources and control of the X platform may provide strong leverage.

If successful, Musk's initiative could disrupt the longstanding bipartisan balance of power in American politics, offering a new voice for centrist voters who feel alienated by extreme partisanship.

The coming months will be critical in determining whether the America Party can gain real traction or simply become another fleeting attempt in the history of American third-party movements.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram