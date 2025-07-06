UAE Clarifies No Golden Visa For Crypto Investors

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

UAE authorities have categorically dismissed claims that cryptocurrency investors can secure a 10‐year golden residency visa, stating that such privileges are reserved for specific sectors such as real-estate investors, entrepreneurs, top-tier talents, scientists, specialists, leading students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers and frontline workers.

In a joint statement, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority made clear that no visa pathway exists based solely on digital asset investment. The clarification, issued in response to social media promotions tied to TON coin staking, noted that licensed companies dealing in virtual assets must follow standard visa procedures set by Dubai authorities-contradicting any assertion of automatic long-term residency for such investors.

The declaration emphasised that golden residencies, formally known as“golden visas,” are awarded selectively. Eligible recipients include individuals contributing significantly through real-estate acquisition, entrepreneurship, exceptional professional or academic achievements, humanitarian efforts, scientific innovation and frontline services. Digital asset holders, including those with TON coin, are not part of this framework.

VARA underscored that any licensed firm engaged in virtual assets must adhere strictly to visa regulations approved by Dubai's government. The authority explicitly stated that TON is not among the licensed virtual asset service providers regulated by VARA-which serves as a reminder that third-party programme claims cannot confer regulatory endorsement or visa rights.

Market reactions were swift. TON's market value dropped roughly 6% after the regulators' denial, reversing an earlier 10% rally sparked by reports suggesting that staking over $100,000 of the cryptocurrency for three years would qualify investors for golden residency. The dip reflects investor recalibration, as participants digest the official position.

Crypto-focused platforms including Cointelegraph and CryptoBriefing reported that the golden visa narrative around TON did not originate from UAE government entities, but from promotional efforts tied to TON itself or affiliates. Such promotions framed virtual-asset investments as viable residency routes, a stance regulators assert is misleading.

Historically, the UAE has granted golden visas to boost innovation and long-term commitment within its economic ecosystem. Introduced in 2019, the visa allows extended residency ranging from five to ten years for designated groups, including investors, researchers, medical professionals, outstanding students, frontline responders and humanitarian workers. The UAE's focus has been on attracting tangible economic and social capital-not speculative virtual-asset portfolios.

The political economy of the golden visa scheme underscores the government's desire to diversify its talent pool while retaining high-calibre individuals. Notably, real-estate investors must typically commit AED 2 million or more, and entrepreneurs require projects valued at least AED 500,000, alongside approved incubator backing. There is no parallel threshold for cryptocurrency holdings.

VARA's clarification additionally served as a broader caution to the public, urging consumers to engage only with fully licensed and regulated entities in the virtual-asset space. This aligns with the authority's ongoing efforts to mitigate risk, prevent fraud, and ensure compliance within the rapidly evolving crypto sector.

Legal analysts note that agencies like ICP, SCA and VARA carry statutory authority over immigration, securities and virtual asset regulation, respectively-a strong indicator that their joint statement holds legal weight. Any company or platform claiming otherwise could face regulatory investigation for misleading representations.

Industry experts praised the clarity of the communication, saying it helps dispel misconceptions among investors attracted by sensational claims.“Regulation must keep pace with innovation,” commented one Dubai-based compliance specialist.“But investors also bear responsibility to verify claims, particularly when residency and investment are involved.”

Within the wider crypto ecosystem, this development is neither isolated nor unexpected. Regulators across jurisdictions have increasingly emphasised that digital-asset holdings alone rarely guarantee immigration benefits. The UAE's decisive response may serve as a model for governments balancing openness to innovation with prudence in immigration policy.

Moving forward, observers will watch closely whether the UAE institutes any formal framework for crypto-linked residency benefits. VARA and SCA have previously launched licensing regimes for exchanges and service providers, hinting at a broader regulatory ecosystem under development. However, until there is explicit policy inclusion, golden visa eligibility remains restricted to well-defined categories.

Legal scholars suggest that should UAE authorities wish to incorporate virtual-asset investment into residency policy, formal amendments would need to be tabled via corporate regulations and immigration law. Meanwhile, the current guidelines offer clear instruction: digital asset investment, regardless of size, is not sufficient to obtain a golden residency in the UAE.

