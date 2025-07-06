Pakistan Committed To Uplifting Rural Society For National Prosperity: PM
Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the country has been committed to uplifting rural society, supporting it as an equal partner in shaping a stronger, more equitable and prosperous Pakistan.
"Pakistan acknowledges the invaluable contributions of our rural population and reaffirms the commitment to their well-being and development," the prime minister said on the occasion of World Rural Development Day.
Representing nearly two thirds of the country's population, Pakistan's villages and farmlands not only nourish the people, but also uphold centuries-old values of resilience, cooperation and tradition, he said.
He said that the country has been prioritizing inclusive rural development as a key pillar of national progress, adding that Pakistan is focusing on transforming rural livelihoods through targeted investments in agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, skills training, and environmental sustainability.
He also said that significant strides have been made from expanding rural road networks and improving water and sanitation access to empowering women and promoting climate-smart farming practices.
