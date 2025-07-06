Minister: New Municipal, Governorate Committees Formed To Ensure Neutrality, Prevent Conflicts Of Interest

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri affirmed Sunday that the newly announced municipal and governorate council committees were formed to ensure neutrality and avoid conflicts of interest.Speaking at a press briefing, Masri said the committees reflect the diversity of Jordanian society, including youth, women, and persons with disabilities. He stressed that the primary criteria for selection were administrative competence, leadership ability, effective community engagement, and the capacity to foster partnerships with the private sector and state institutions to ensure integrated governance.The minister noted that most committee members are directors of local departments in sectors such as public works, municipal engineering, education, water, social development, and health, in addition to representatives from various societal groups. The committees also include governors, former mayors known for their performance, prominent engineers, and both active and retired public works directors, provided they are fully dedicated to municipal duties. Some members are senior retired military officers recognized for their integrity, efficiency, and professionalism.Masri explained that the Cabinet's decision to dissolve the municipal councils, governorate councils, and the Greater Amman Municipality Council, effective July 7, 2025, was aimed at ensuring equal opportunities for all prospective candidates ahead of the upcoming elections, in line with fairness and electoral equity.He added that the government, as part of its policy statement and in response to the royal directives, committed to updating local administration legislation in accordance with the recommendations of the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System.Since early June, the government has been holding meetings to review and refine legislation governing local administration, in coordination with the committee's recommendations. The ministerial and technical government committee is expected to finalize the general framework of a new Local Administration Law by the end of July. A national dialogue, led by civil society organizations and independent bodies, will follow in August and September to gather feedback and inform the drafting process.Masri emphasized the government's commitment to listening carefully to all stakeholders during the national dialogue. He acknowledged that while local councils have accomplished part of their mandates, they continue to face financial constraints.Regarding the future structure of governorate councils, Masri said the government will rely on the Royal Committee's recommendations and public input gathered during the dialogue process. He reaffirmed that the ultimate goal is to realize His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for decentralized governance and enhanced public participation in development and service-related decision-making without constant referral to central government authorities.He stressed that real decentralization depends on empowering executive councils, delegating powers from central ministries to governorates, training local staff, creating sectoral needs assessment guides, and aligning local plans with national development goals to avoid overlap and inconsistency.Masri also stated that the government is working to implement international service delivery standards, particularly in health, education, and transportation sectors that are central to decentralization and citizen participation.He pointed to the severe financial challenges facing municipalities, noting that salaries account for nearly 70% of total revenue, leaving just 30% for operational and capital expenditures. This imbalance negatively affects service quality.The minister acknowledged a disparity in municipal performance across the kingdom, with some excelling while others fall short. He underlined the government's commitment to supporting municipalities in achieving financial and operational recovery. Municipalities are responsible for delivering 60–70% of public services, he said, and the government is moving toward implementing a robust oversight system that ensures accountability and enhances municipal capacity to meet citizens' needs efficiently and sustainably.