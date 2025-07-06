Hallite Seals Signs Agreement To Acquire Aston Seals

Hallite_a Michelin Company

Hallite Seals' agreement to acquire Aston Seals continues to enhance its presence in Europe, reinforcing its strategic position in the market

- Tony Pace, Managing Director Hallite Europe, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hallite Seals, a leading provider of premium hydraulic sealing solutions, is proud to announce that we have signed an agreement to acquire Aston Seals. This agreement is subject to regulatory and non-statutory approval and should be finalised in the coming months.Since its founding in 1999, Aston Seals has earned a strong reputation for exceptional service and superior quality, with production based in Carpi, northern Italy. Operating in over 80 countries, Aston Seals supports businesses of all sizes, consistently delivering excellence. Its diverse portfolio features hydraulic, pneumatic, and custom-made seals, designed for a wide range of applications.“We are excited about Aston Seals joining Hallite, and the wider Advanced Sealing Technologies Group of Michelin, as ultimately it will provide great opportunities for our collective customers and our combined team of talented people,” Tony Pace, MD Hallite Europe.This strategic investment will enable both companies to leverage an established global network. By joining forces, we are positioned to enhance our service offerings while maintaining the fast and reliable support that customers value.“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for our company. This is a very good strategic fit and represents a good opportunity for the company, its employees and customers. We feel very proud that Aston Seals will join Hallite to continue its growth journey.” Mr. Lugli & Mr. Serri, shareholders of Aston Seals.About HalliteHallite, part of the Michelin Group, has been a global leader in hydraulic cylinder sealing solutions since 1903, renowned for innovation, technical expertise, and reliability. Hallite operates as part of the Advanced Sealing Technologies division alongside its sister companies, manufacturing and distributing polymer solutions for valves, pumps, compressors, and hydraulic applications.For 130 years, Michelin's experience in tires has endowed it with unrivalled expertise in flexible composites. The Group aims to leverage its know-how far beyond mobility to serve markets with high technological potential, including general industry, the aerospace industry, energy, and health care.For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .ContactFlavia Richards, Global Marketing DirectorHallite Seals International Ltd.+44 208 481 8307...

