Keys Inc. Marks A Strong First Half Of 2025 With New Features And Industry Growth

TUCSON, Ariz., July 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., the leading all-in-one software platform built specifically for locksmiths, is proud to announce a successful first half of 2025 highlighted by enhanced product offerings, strong industry engagement, and accelerated growth.

In May, Keys Inc. participated in the IAAL Auto Lock Expo 2025 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa-a premier event for locksmith professionals. The company gained invaluable feedback from locksmiths nationwide, reaffirming its user-driven approach to software development.

One of the requested features, Cash Invoicing, was successfully introduced shortly after the event. This feature complements Keys' existing Digital Payment Method invoicing, providing locksmiths the flexibility to issue branded invoices for cash payments while maintaining a professional look and streamlined payment process.

"We built Keys to elevate locksmiths' success by delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to their unique needs," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Founder of Keys Inc. "We are constantly improving and investing in the locksmith space to ensure our platform grows alongside the industry's evolving needs."

Keys® is currently developing a QR Code Labeling system to integrate with its inventory management tools, enabling locksmiths to easily track, organize, and manage parts, tools, and keys. This will reduce errors and save valuable time for locksmiths both on the road and in the shop.

From real-time payments and branded invoicing to dispatch and inventory control, Keys® continues to evolve based on user feedback, building a platform truly designed for locksmiths. The company remains committed to delivering solutions that enhance operational efficiency and foster business growth.

As the second half of 2025 begins, Keys Inc. looks forward to continued innovation, expanded features, and broader adoption within the locksmith industry.

Keys® - Built for Locksmiths. Backed by Experience. Driven by Feedback.

