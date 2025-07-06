When Sanjay Dutt Spoke About The Friendship Of Sunil Dutt And Kishore Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in 'Housefull 5', once shared an interesting story about his father, Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar.

A recently resurfaced video of Sanjay Dutt from the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' shows the actor walking down the memory lane, and spoke about the friendship of Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar during the filming of 'Padosan'.

He said in the video,“There was such a deep friendship where they used to call each other Guru and Bhola. They started learning music as well. It just happened. They used to come to the set, everyone used to discuss the scene, it used to get shot. There used to be so much improvisation on the set. I mean, it was madness on the set”.

He further mentioned,“So, Dada came, he read the scene. He told my father to pack up. My father was like, 'Pack up? Oh my God'. After packing up, Kishore left. He said, 'We will meet tomorrow morning'. So, he went at night. He recorded the song at night. And the next morning, he came and said that these won't be dialogues now, this will be a song in the film”.

Earlier, Sanjay remembered his mother, legendary actress Nargis on her birth anniversary. He the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 throwback pictures of his mother. The first picture is a monochromatic portrait image of Nargis, the second picture features the actor's father, the late actor and politician, Sunil Dutt, himself, and Nargis.

The actor wrote in the caption,“Happy birthday maa, I miss you everyday and love you more”.

Nargis is widely regarded as one of the finest and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She often portrayed sophisticated and independent women in a range of genres, from screwball comedy to literary drama. She was among the highest paid actresses of the 1950s and 1960s.