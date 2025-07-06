Asmara Technical School Graduates 143 Students

Asmara Technical School yesterday graduated 143 students, including 61 female students, who completed two years of theoretical and practical training in auto mechanics, construction, woodwork, electronics, and electricity.

Mr. Semere Worede, Director of the school, stated that Asmara Technical School is graduating students for the 64th time and that, in the 70 years since its establishment, it has graduated over 10,000 students.

Mr. Semere noted that the school, with substantial investment from the Government is equipped with modern teaching facilities and is playing a significant role in producing youth equipped with the necessary professional skills to contribute to the nation-building process.

Mr. Tesfay Seium, Director General of Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to apply the training they received toward the implementation of national development programs.

A representative of the graduates expressed their commitment to making meaningful contributions in their future workplaces by applying the knowledge and skills acquired during their training.

At the event, awards were presented to outstanding students, and certificates of recognition were given to teachers and members of the parents' committee.

