Kashmir Observes Ashura With Solemnity

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Youm-e-Ashura was observed on Sunday with reverence and religious fervor throughout Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Every year, this day is observed on 10th Muharram to commemorate the supreme sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussain and his 72 companions, including kith and kin at Karbala in 680 CE to uphold the truth.

Alam and Zuljanah processions were taken out in all districts across Kashmir.

Here in Srinagar, the biggest Ashura procession was taken out in Zadibal quarter of the old Srinagar in which tens of thousands of mourners took part.

The procession started from Botkadal and passed through different localities before culminating at the Imambargah in Zadibal interiors in the evening.

Read Also Muslims Should Unite Against Evil: Farooq Abdullah LG Manoj Sinha Joins Ashura Procession in Srinagar

Similar processions were taken out in other districts of Kashmir including Shadipora and Dangerpora in Bandipora, Delina, Syedpur in Baramulla, Mirgund Pattan, Hanjiveera, Ahmadpora Pattan, Gund Khwaja Qasim, Pattan, Hygam Sopore, Devsar Kulgam, Panear Tral, Sofipora Pahalgam, Balhama, Chattergul Achabal etc.

Reports of Zuljana procession being taken out from Budgam, Yousefabad, Magam, Iskinderpora Beerwah and Sonpah areas in central Budgam district.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Srinagar's old city on Sunday morning to participate in the Zuljanah procession at Botakadal.

The LG briefly joined a sabeel (refreshment stall) set up by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, where he, along with senior officials, distributed water and refreshments among the mourners. He was accompanied by top officials including IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi, SSP Srinagar, and the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

Taking to social media, the LG said;

“On the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Ashura, joined Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, Srinagar's Downtown and paid my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for peace, love, and compassion, guiding us to build a society based on equality and harmony.”

In his message on the eve of Ashura, LG Sinha emphasised the relevance of Imam Hussain's teachings in today's world.

Authorities had made adequate arrangements for ensuring incident-free observance of Muharram procession, officials said.

Security forces were deployed all along the route while police and volunteers had set up stalls to distribute water among the mourners, they said.

The officials said doctors and paramedical staff were also deployed along the route to attend to any emergency.

For the third consecutive year, the authorities had allowed the eighth day procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate on Friday.