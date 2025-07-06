Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MECC Stops Unauthorised Dumping Of Sewage Water Operation In Qatar

MECC Stops Unauthorised Dumping Of Sewage Water Operation In Qatar


2025-07-06 02:19:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) stated that it was able to locate an individual who was found dumping sewage water in an unauthorised location, causing environmental pollution in the area and harming the plant ecosystem and its components.

This occurred during an extensive inspection campaign conducted by one of the patrols of the MECC's Wildlife Protection Department in the northern region, where patrol members took the necessary legal actions against the violator, and he was referred to the responsible authorities to complete the procedures.

The effort comes as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to protect the local environment and its biodiversity,

MENAFN06072025000063011010ID1109765925

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search