A Scientific Approach To Climate Change In Sudan: Offering Adaptation Solutions And Boosting Productivity

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan (SUNA) (Sudanow) – As the world experiences rapid climate change, Sudan is not immune. Its agricultural sector faces significant challenges to productivity and the farming season, particularly in rain-fed areas across various Sudanese states. These challenges include declining rainfall, rising temperatures, disrupted planting seasons, and the spread of pests, all of which have led to reduced soil fertility and impacted production.

Meteorological experts and farmers agree on the urgent need to address this crisis with a scientific approach based on proactive planning, activating early warning systems, developing water resource management, adopting drought-resistant crops, and enhancing agricultural training. They also emphasize the importance of flexible agricultural policies and continuous coordination among relevant authorities to mitigate the effects of climate change and strengthen the sector's resilience for sustainable productivity.

Singa Climate Forum Calls for Scientific Plans to Ensure a Successful Agricultural Season

Regarding efforts to confront this phenomenon, the Minister of Production and Economic Resources in Sennar State, agricultural engineer Al-Hadi Al-Sadiq, stated that "Singa Climate Forum is part of the ministry's efforts to address declining productivity due to changes in climate indicators". He emphasized that the state urgently needs to intervene in this vital sector. His remarks came during his participation in the first climate forum organized by the ministry in cooperation with the Sudanese Public Authority for Meteorology recently, held at the Legislative Council Hall in Singa, under the slogan "Dignity Agricultural Season Built on Scientific Foundations."

Meteorology: Extreme Climate Changes Affecting Agriculture

Abulgasim Ibrahim Idris Musa, Head of the Early Warning Unit at the Public Authority for Meteorology, said that Sudan is witnessing clear and escalating impacts of climate change, reflected in unusual weather patterns and phenomena. This necessitates early preparation and scientific planning to deal with expected climate scenarios, especially in the agricultural sector. He noted that the last rainy season in Abuhamad station recorded 141 mm of rain in a single night, in addition to rainfall in desert areas unaccustomed to such phenomena, indicating that these climate changes are imposing new characteristics on Sudan's climate.

A field study confirmed that these phenomena result from extreme climate cycles caused by climate change, potentially recurring at least every three years. The study highlighted that the impact of these changes extends beyond floods and storms to affect planting times and crop growth.

Regarding wheat cultivation, Idris stated that Sudan is a unique case for growing wheat in a hot climate.

A study, as part of the "SADREPS" project in collaboration with a Japanese university, was conducted to test the heat resistance of wheat strains. The results revealed the existence of local strains with low heat response, paving the way for the future development of heat-resistant seeds. These studies and their application in addressing climate change are part of ongoing efforts to implement climate adaptation and mitigation solutions, contributing to enhanced food security and sustainable agricultural production in a world facing extreme and changing climatic conditions.

Climate Awareness:

Regarding institutional efforts, Idris stated that despite the war, the Authority, in cooperation with local and international partners, has successfully developed a modern website in coordination with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and launched daily climate reports published through media outlets. He added that the Authority introduced the "CAP" system (Common Alerting Protocol) for the first time in Sudan, providing accurate and effective early warnings, which received official praise from the (WMO).

He revealed ongoing work to simplify weather bulletins to suit the needs of local communities through easy and simplified content published on social media platforms, in cooperation with media partners specializing in climate awareness.

Idris concluded his remarks by noting that the Authority published the seasonal forecasts for the 2025 autumn on (May 26) during a major workshop organized in Portsudan, attended by all governmental and media sectors. Concerned parties discussed potential scenarios and developed proactive plans to deal with them, especially in agriculture and disaster management.

Farmer from Blue Nile: Changed Rainfall Patterns Increased Maize and Cotton Production, Weakened Sesame

Dr. Hashim Mohammed Ahmed Aqeel, a farmer from Abuhishma village north of Al-Damazin city in the Blue Nile region, reported a clear change in rainfall timings in recent years. He stated that the rainy season typically started in early June but now begins in July, with rainfall amounts exceeding the usual annual average.

This climate change has led to increased production of some rain-fed crops, notably maize and cotton, while sesame yields have declined due to the new climatic conditions.

Aqeel did not hide the challenges faced by farmers this season, pointing out that the delayed rainfall affected some farmers' preparations, preventing them from planting on time. "When the rains started, they came heavily and continuously, causing dense weed growth, which hindered planting and follow-up operations."

The heavy rains also caused floods that swept across vast areas of agricultural land, especially in low-lying areas, leading to a complete loss of crops in those areas.

Indicators: Sudan Will Not Starve

In the face of these challenges, the government, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests and relevant authorities, has implemented a set of measures to avoid any shortcomings or disruptions expected due to climate changes. This was done with a clear goal and insightful vision, in which the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) participated. FAO conducted studies and obtained predictions regarding the food situation indicators in Sudan, and the report confirmed the volume and quantity of food production, concluding that Sudan will not starve despite the war.

The necessary procedures and precautions followed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests demonstrate Sudan's adherence to a scientific methodology to avoid any negative impacts on agriculture that climate changes could cause, which some parties have begun to exploit to target Sudan.



It is worth noting that the former Minister of Agriculture and Forests, Dr. Abubakr Al-Bushra, recently confirmed in media statements the stability of the country's food supply. This was attributed to the state's adoption of a new agricultural strategy based on increasing productivity by using improved seeds and modern techniques to boost production rates.

The ministry's plans indicate integrated governmental efforts in early preparation and the development of proactive solutions for the phenomenon of climate change, and working to strengthen modern irrigation systems to cope with any emergency, including the phenomenon of climate change, which has become a reality requiring continuous planning and preparedness.

Dr. Abubakr Al-Bushra stated in previous remarks that the estimated grain production for the year (2024-2025) reached 6.6 million tons, according to the report issued by the production estimation and food supply assessment. He pointed out that this percentage is higher than the previous year's production rate of 62%, emphasizing that Sudan will not starve, praising the efforts of farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture, and production partners from organizations for their efforts in increasing production and productivity.