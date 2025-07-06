Qatari Ardah Performed At Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai In Japan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: The traditional Qatari folk dance, Ardah, was performed at the Qatari pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, showcasing Qatar's rich culture and authentic heritage.

International visitors gathered in front of the pavilion to witness Ardah, a key part of the country's heritage, creating a festive atmosphere that reflected the deep-rooted pride and identity associated with this traditional dance.

This event is part of the Ministry of Culture's participation in the Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, where it is showcasing several artistic performances.

The Ministry wrapped up its preparations for an upcoming event celebrating the National Day on Tuesday in a program that highlights Qatari culture and its artistic and heritage diversity.

In addition to Ardah, the program will feature various cultural and artistic segments, including performances by Qatari artist Mansoor Al Muhannadi, an artistic showcase of Qatar's environment, as well as shows of traditional Qatari folk arts.

The Qatari pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai also offers glimpses into Qatar's daily cultural life to a large number of visitors keen to learn about its culture.

The participation aligns with the Ministry of Culture's efforts to promote cultural understanding and exchange by presenting performances and events that represent Qatari heritage on international platforms.

The expo is a global event that attracts wide participation from many countries. It serves as an international platform for knowledge exchange and cultural diversity, and showcases future initiatives in development, innovation, and the arts.