QRCS, Canadian Counterpart Launch Project To Support Palestinian Families In Qatar

Doha: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) announced the launch of a joint project held in cooperation with the Canadian Red Cross and with a contribution by the Government of Canada, to support Palestinian families hosted in the State of Qatar, by offering them psychosocial support for a period of six months.

The announcement came during a joint press conference held Sunday, under the patronage of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in Qatar and Canada and attended by a lineup of officials that included: Acting Director of the International Cooperation Department at Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) HE Sultan bin Ahmed Al Asiri; Ambassador of Canada to the State of Qatar HE Isabelle Martin; Secretary-General of QRCS HE Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi; Head of the Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Qatar Basma Tabaja; along with various representatives of QRCS and the Canadian Red Cross.

In a statement on the occasion, Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad expressed appreciation for this generous initiative from the Canadian side, represented by the Canadian Red Cross, and stressed that this contribution aligns with the State of Qatar's humanitarian priorities and reflects the values and principles enshrined in all divine religions and international conventions.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation added that humanitarian partnerships among NGOs help develop the skills of humanitarian workers and make humanitarian response more effective, which gives back to the communities affected by crises and conflicts.

For his part, Secretary-General of QRCS HE Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi said that the agreement aims to provide a financial contribution of CAD 500,000 to enhance the psychosocial health services offered to the Palestinian guests who are in Qatar as a result of the war on the Gaza Strip, adding that the project involves a wide range of community-based activities.

Al Emadi said that MOFA's sponsorship of this agreement embodies the Qatari official and popular support for the Palestinian people and that this support includes both political and humanitarian aspects, carried out by the Qatar Fund for Development in cooperation with the Qatari and international organizations, with QRCS being at the forefront of them.

In turn, Ambassador of Canada to the State of Qatar HE Isabelle Martin praised QRCS' efforts and stressed that Canada is proud to stand alongside the State of Qatar in this joint humanitarian endeavor in support of the displaced people in Gaza.

The project serves as a psychological and social enrichment for the beneficiaries, through community engagement, group discussions, mental health consultations, sports and exercising activities, handicrafts, in addition to educational and recreational events.

QRCS hires a highly trained relief team of 50 specialists who provide psychosocial support for those affected by conflicts and disasters during international relief missions.