Global Times: Exploring Buenos Aires' 'Chinatown': Why Do 'Foreigners' Outnumber Chinese Among Diners And Shoppers?

BEIJING, July 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At nearly 30 hours and 20,000 kilometers away from Beijing, Buenos Aires in Argentina is one of the furthest destinations in the world from the Chinese capital. In a popular 2024 stand-up comedy show, Yan Hexiang, a Chinese actor and crosstalk performer, humorously pointed out that the antipodal point to Beijing is located in the Pampas grasslands of Argentina. However, the distance between Argentina and China doesn't seem so far. Just about 38 kilometers from Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Buenos Aires, is a largely commercial section about five blocks long in the district of Belgrano, where a towering Chinese-style archway greets you, inscribed with the words "China Town."

The Global Times has visited many "Chinatowns" around the world, including those in Washington, London, and Nagasaki. However, Buenos Aires' "Chinatown" is quite different from the rest. This is immediately apparent upon entry: On a Sunday evening, the streets bustle with activity, restaurants have long wait times, and shops attend to numerous customers. Upon closer inspection, the Global Times noticed that non-Chinese diners and shoppers actually outnumber Chinese ones.

In Chinese, the word "foreigner" is used to refer to anyone who is not Chinese, therefore within the context of Buenos Aires, it is used to refer to non-Chinese locals. In many other "Chinatowns" in the world, Chinese nationals are surrounded by their own, and while the occasional less-than-authentic Chinese cuisine might remind them that "this is not China," the presence of Chinese nationals gives a sense of belonging. In contrast, in Buenos Aires' "Chinatown," surrounded by countless local faces, the "Chinese nationals" seem more like visitors passing through.

Famous Chinese hotpot restaurant brands like Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot, Shoo Loong Kan Hot Pot, and Haidilao Hot Pot, commonly found in American "Chinatowns," are conspicuously absent. However, Chinese culture, cuisine, and products are everywhere, and even bubble tea has become a favorite among the youth in the "Chinatown." A capybara in a shop window observes the comings and goings, much like its counterpart in the trendy toy area of Chaoyang district's Joy City mall in Beijing, 20,000 kilometers away.

In addition to Chinese elements, graffiti in the style of Japanese animator, filmmaker, and manga artist Hayao Miyazaki features the Chinese characters for "Visited Here," and posters of South Korean idols appear in shop windows, indicating that this "Chinatown" not only spreads Chinese culture but also incorporates East Asian elements. A few steps further, a street magician interacts with the audience, with a prominent image of "Guanyin" on the wall behind him, as if everything before us is being witnessed by the bodhisattva.

Why are there so many "foreigners" in Buenos Aires' "Chinatown"? Locals provided various answers. Most people's first response was that "Chinatown" is an important social media hotspot in Buenos Aires. If you plan a day trip to the city, this is a must-visit location. "You visited on the last day of a long weekend, so of course, there were many people shopping and dining; people love going to Chinatown," a local Chinese national told the Global Times.

Another local explained that unlike many other "Chinatowns," Buenos Aires' "Chinatown" has a significant number of Chinese residents, but it is not the main gathering place for the local Chinese community. With its trendy atmosphere, it naturally attracts a lot of young people, making the "foreigners" seem particularly popular.

What is it that attracts so many "foreigners" to this "Chinatown"? "Chinese cuisine" topped the list of mentions, with Chinese products and culture also frequently cited among those interviewed by the Global Times. "Yufu" is a relatively authentic Cantonese restaurant in Buenos Aires' "Chinatown," where Chinese food is on the pricier side compared to local dining options. Yet even at 2:10 pm on Sunday, the restaurant was still packed, and the number of Chinese diners was visibly less than half of all patrons.

"Exquisite, compact, and easy to explore," said Nora, director of a research company in Buenos Aires, when asked about the "Chinatown". She added, "I love the dim sum in 'Chinatown'; I enjoy the exotic atmosphere there. The shop owners are very friendly, and the products are diverse; you can find many things you want in one store."

Liu Jialong, a 19-year-old local of Chinese descent, told the Global Times that "Buenos Aires also has a 'Koreantown,' which is only one street and much smaller than 'Chinatown.' It used to be very popular, but its popularity has declined. In contrast, 'Chinatown' is booming now."

If China were not becoming stronger and developing so rapidly, would people be increasingly interested in China? he asked.

Argentines, including scholars and businesspeople, that the Global Times reporter met here during the trip place great importance on China-Argentina relations. China is Latin America's second-largest trading partner and holds the top position in several countries. In a recent survey released by the Global Times Institute (GTI), in collaboration with the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO) and the China-Latin America Education and Culture Center, on the "China-LAC mutual perception" conducted in both regions found that the most prominent impression left by China on Latin Americans was "technology." When asked to fill in keywords that represent their primary impressions of China, a Gen Z respondent from Argentina mentioned "DeepSeek."

Of all those interviewed by the Global Times, Wu Ditai, a young Argentine scholar who studied at Peking University, was the most knowledgeable about China. Watching him mimic the distinct drawl common among Beijing's taxi drivers was as impressive as it was comedic.

"It's not just 'Chinatown'; if you look deeper, Argentines are very curious about China. They want to know why China is developing so quickly and what experiences Argentina can learn from," Wu Ditai said. He has plans to return to China soon and hopes to travel across all provinces to gain a deeper understanding of the country.

Of course, the reality is that many Argentines do not have a sufficient understanding of China. Most of their information comes from the media, especially Western media sources and social media.

An Argentine journalist told the Global Times that while there is considerable coverage of China in local media, the current lack of understanding among Argentines about China is unlikely to change in the short term.

"'China Travel' is a trending topic now, and Argentina has visa-free access. The real China is right there, and everyone is welcomed to learn about it," the Global Times told Wu Ditai.

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED