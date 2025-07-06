Muslims Should Unite Against Evil: Farooq Abdullah
“Muslims should unite against all evil. That's the only way the world will see peace,” Abdullah told reporters after taking part in a procession in Old Srinagar city.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister called Islam a religion of peace and brotherhood.
“Islam teaches peace and brotherhood and that is the message Hussain (grandson of Prophet Muhammad) carried ... to fight against tyranny and to fight against evil,” he said.
Donning a 'keffiyeh,' an Arab headgear and a symbol of Palestinian resistance, Abdullah said,“We express solidarity with the Islamic world, with the Palestinians, and with Iran for the Islamic war they are fighting.”Read Also LG Manoj Sinha Joins Ashura Procession in Srinagar 'Don't Push Us to Wall': Shia Leader Warns Over Muharram FIR's
He added,“And it is Karbala that gave Islam hope that we will survive against all odds and nothing will beat Islam.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment