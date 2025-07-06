Muslims Should Unite Against Evil: Farooq Abdullah

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday urged the Muslims to unite against evil for peace as he attended a Muharram procession in the Union Territory capital.

“Muslims should unite against all evil. That's the only way the world will see peace,” Abdullah told reporters after taking part in a procession in Old Srinagar city.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister called Islam a religion of peace and brotherhood.

“Islam teaches peace and brotherhood and that is the message Hussain (grandson of Prophet Muhammad) carried ... to fight against tyranny and to fight against evil,” he said.

Donning a 'keffiyeh,' an Arab headgear and a symbol of Palestinian resistance, Abdullah said,“We express solidarity with the Islamic world, with the Palestinians, and with Iran for the Islamic war they are fighting.”

He added,“And it is Karbala that gave Islam hope that we will survive against all odds and nothing will beat Islam.”