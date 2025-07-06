403
Iranian Supreme Leader participates in religious mourning ceremony in Tehran
(MENAFN) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Saturday night, participating in a religious mourning ceremony in Tehran, according to footage released by his official website.
The event marked the annual commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and the third Imam in Shiite Islam, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 A.D.
Khamenei’s presence at the ceremony helped dispel recent speculation regarding his health, which had intensified following the recent 12-day military conflict between Iran and Israel.
On June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iranian territory, targeting military and nuclear sites and resulting in the deaths of high-ranking commanders, scientists, and civilians. Iran retaliated with multiple rounds of missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage.
A ceasefire between the two countries was reached on June 24, bringing a halt to the brief but intense hostilities.
